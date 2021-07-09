Turkish shipping company signs up fleet to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight

  The version for the print
    Kongsberg Digital announced that it has signed a contract with Güngen Denizcilik ve Ticaret (Güngen), a Turkish owned and registered shipping company operating six high-spec Suezmax crude oil-tankers. Güngen is set to install the Vessel Insight infrastructure to its entire fleet of six vessels as an important step of the company’s digitalization strategy, to reduce emissions and optimize performance.

    Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, KDI said: "We have signed a contract to deliver the Vessel Insight infrastructure to Güngen. Güngen is a well-reputed shipping company with high ambitions to digitalize its fleet to the highest level and is thereby a forerunner in terms of standardizing the digitalization process on vessels. We are looking forward to working with Güngen and to unlock the full potential that lies in digitalization and the software available in the market."

    The immediate goal for installing the Vessel Insight infrastructure is to benchmark the vessels within the fleet and to increase fuel savings and thereby reduce emissions. The strategic purpose is to standardize the digitalization process and collect all data from the ship’s assets to analyze input and preparing to easily connect to software applications In the Kognifai Marketplace.

    Selim Güngen, C.O.O. of Güngen, says: "The multitude of sensors onboard our ships are producing a massive amount of valuable data. So far, despite enjoying the best satellite communication contracts, which the market has to offer, we have only really been able to access this data by logging into our ships. This relatively slow and inefficient process obstructed our predictive maintenance and data analysis endeavors. We therefore reached out to Kongsberg, the makers of our ships’ automation system, to find a solution for an effortless data stream, accessible from anywhere/anytime within a user-friendly interface. We very much look forward to setting yet another milestone in our Digitalization Process, together with Kongsberg."

    Vessel Insight infrastructure

    Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight is a cost-efficient data infrastructure solution that enables shipowners and operators to start their digitalization process. While Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, applications on top use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of Key Performance Iindicators. By subscribing to Vessel Insight Güngen will get access to the Kognifai Marketplace, a network consisting of 3rd party market leading software applications that can be utilized by shipowners and operator to become more sustainable and gain a competitive edge in the industry. The Kongsberg Digital Customer Success Team will assist Güngen in meeting their identified targets through the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the applications available at the Kognifai Marketplace.

    The contract between Kongsberg Digital and Güngen was signed on May 5th, 2021, and the installation process of Vessel Insight is expected to commence in July 2021.

    KONGSBERG is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. We work with nations, businesses and research environments to push the boundaries of technology development in industries such as space, offshore and energy, merchant marine, defence and aerospace, and more. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries, creating a total revenue of NOK 25.6bn in 2020.

