2021 July 9 11:42

Caterpillar extends series of versatile, power-dense CG170B gas generator sets with two new power nodes

Caterpillar Inc. announced the introduction of two new power nodes in the company’s line of Cat® CG170B natural gas generator sets. Available now for 50 Hz applications, the 12-cylinder version of the Cat CG170B offers 1380 kW of continuous power, while the 16-cylinder unit delivers 1840 kW. The new additions leverage the same durability and reliability as the first Cat CG170B generator set, a 20-cylinder, 2300 kW version launched in 2019.



Cat CG170B generator sets offer enhanced electrical efficiency from a compact design that delivers up to 18% more power than previous Cat gas power solutions with similar dimensions.



The Cat CG170B platform is designed to deliver superior performance with a variety of gas fuels, offering superior electrical efficiencies of 45.0% with natural gas and 43.6% using biogas. This versatility makes these generator sets ideal for commercial, industrial, and utility applications as well as waste-to-energy systems for agriculture, food and beverage processing, landfills, and wastewater treatment facilities.



All Cat CG170B generator sets feature Caterpillar’s Total Plant and Energy Management (TPEM) system, which provides comprehensive, remote digital control of efficiency and performance in single- and multiple-unit applications. The TPEM system features an easy-to-use interface, data collection and other controls to help customers more effectively manage complex power generation applications without the need for separate control interfaces.



Additionally, Cat CG170B gas generator sets are engineered for reliability and durability, offering reduced operating costs through low oil consumption and extended service intervals.



“The Cat CG170B series is a versatile power generation platform that is intelligent, compact, efficient, and durable,” said Bart Myers, general manager for Caterpillar Large Electric Power Solutions. “The introduction of these two new power nodes allows customers to precisely meet their needs with power outputs engineered to minimize the total cost of ownership.”



Cogeneration Capabilities from Caterpillar



Cat CG170B generator sets enable customers to reduce operating costs by implementing a cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP) system or a cogeneration system incorporating cooling. This enables the units to simultaneously provide power for electrical loads as well as heat and cooling energy for a facility’s requirements. Any gas-fueled Cat engine can be configured specifically to support facility processes or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) requirements.



Biogas Applications Leverage Renewable Fuel Sources



Byproduct gases can be captured to fuel Cat generator sets engineered to handle wide variations in methane content typical of biogas operations.



By tapping into biogas resources with proven Caterpillar technology, many industries can enjoy substantial savings in energy costs while reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, reclaiming land otherwise needed for purifying organic wastewater, and eliminating odor and pest issues caused by the decomposition of organic material.



Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for durability, reliability and value. The company offers worldwide product support, with genuine parts and service available globally through the Cat authorized service and dealer network. In addition, dealer technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.