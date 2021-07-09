  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 9 13:42

    DP World broadens logistics reach in Africa with proposed acquisition of Imperial Logistics

    Acquisition is part of DP World’s transformation into a logistics solutions provider

    DP World announces an offer to acquire JSE-listed Imperial Logistics, an integrated logistics and market access company with operations mainly across the African continent and in Europe. The acquisition will enhance DP World’s capabilities, particularly in Africa, building on its extensive infrastructure of ports, terminals and economic zones. It will also significantly accelerate DP World’s transformation into an advanced logistics company offering end to end supply chain services to the owners of cargo.

    DP World’s cash offer of ZAR66 per share implies an equity consideration of around ZAR 12.7bn (around USD890mn). It represents a premium of 39.5% to the Imperial share price as of 7th July 2021 on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and a 34.2% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price. This transaction is subject to Imperial’s shareholder approval and other customary completion conditions including regulatory approvals.

    Imperial is an integrated logistics and market access solutions provider with a presence across 25 countries, including a significant footprint in the high growth Africa market. The Group focuses on fast-growing industries including healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities. Imperial’s business has been built on long-term partnerships with cargo owners, in addition to serving as a trusted partner to many multinational clients, principals and customers.

    The acquisition of Imperial will add new capabilities to DP World, particularly in Africa. Combining the companies will create the continent’s best network across inland logistics, ports & terminals, economic zones and marine logistics. DP World aims to improve connectivity between African producers along fast-growing trade lanes to the rest of the world.

    Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “The acquisition of Imperial will help DP World to build better and more efficient supply chains for the owners of cargo, especially in Africa. Imperial’s operations are complementary to our network of ports, terminals and logistics operations on the continent. Like DP World, Imperial’s biggest asset is its people, and we look forward to welcoming employees of Imperial into the DP World team on successful conclusion of the transaction.”

    The acquisition will also build on Imperial’s contribution to the South African economy. Integration with DP World will strengthen South Africa’s position as a logistics hub for Africa. DP World is keenly aware of the importance of economic transformation through Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) and intends to maintain Imperial’s existing programmes, and fully supports Imperial’s proposed B-BBEE transaction that was announced in April 2021.

    Mohammed Akoojee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Logistics said: “This transaction will be value-enhancing for Imperial as the business will benefit from DP World’s leading technology, global networks and key trade lane volumes, while enabling us to build on our ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategic and growth ambitions. Combining DP World’s world-class infrastructure such as its investment and expertise in ports on the African continent, with Imperial’s logistics and market access platforms will enable us to offer integrated end-to-end solutions along key trade lanes into and out of Africa, also driving greater supply chain efficiencies, and ultimately enhancing value for all stakeholders.”

    The deal will be funded from DP World’s existing available resources. DP World continues to make positive progress on its capital recycling programmes and remains fully committed to its leverage target of net debt being below four times EBITDA by the end of 2022.

    About DP World
    We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.  

    We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 148 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

    Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 54,620 employees from 137 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

    We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, logistics, acqusition  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 9

17:41 Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification
17:14 We’re seeing the preparation for the massive upswing in EV growth – ABB’s Bob Stojanovic
16:47 KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU
16:18 RCMP’S NURTC adds SEAMOR’S Chinook ROV to its program
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon
15:42 TechnipFMC awarded a significant integrated EPCI contract for Tullow’s Jubilee South East Development, Ghana
15:27 Damen & Conrad Shipyard enter license agreement to build first US Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
14:50 Oboronlogistics' vessels receive new software
14:48 First of new Damen Shoalbuster 3514 SD DP2 class named in ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld
14:26 Hiab receives large MOFFETT order in the US
14:08 Associated British Ports welcomes new £1 million state-of-the-art pilot launch vessel to the Humber
13:42 DP World broadens logistics reach in Africa with proposed acquisition of Imperial Logistics
13:12 Turkish shipping company signs up fleet to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight
12:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build five tugboats of Project Т3150
12:33 Hyundai orders world’s first ME-GA
12:10 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
11:42 Caterpillar extends series of versatile, power-dense CG170B gas generator sets with two new power nodes
11:03 Borealis completes inaugural sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines as she prepares for rest of ‘Welcome Back’ programme from Liverpool
10:46 Navigation practice on Rosmorport's sailing boat Mir came to end for 126 cadets
10:19 TES starts large facility in Rotterdam to recycle batteries from electric vehicles
09:54 Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies
09:42 MABUX: bunker indexes may increase on July 09
09:30 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2021 July 8

18:21 Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
18:02 HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
18:02 Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
17:53 SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
17:27 Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
17:22 Explosion at Jebel Ali port
16:58 Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
16:35 NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
16:12 Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
15:54 Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
15:39 KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
15:13 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
14:45 Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
14:21 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
13:32 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
13:24 ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
13:02 DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
12:40 RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
12:18 Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
11:59 Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
11:03 Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
10:46 Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
10:27 HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
09:41 Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 7
09:14 HHLA TK Estonia’s container cranes arrived in Muuga Harbour
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to decline on July 08

2021 July 7

18:19 NKCS launches EEXI support service
18:02 Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
17:48 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
17:31 Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
17:19 Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
17:00 RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
16:40 International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July
16:17 Kongsberg supplies integrated propulsion, electro and automation package for eco-friendly bulk carrier
15:47 VIKING to showcase boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector at DEFEA Athens