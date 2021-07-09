2021 July 9 09:54

Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) says it has received confirmation from TotalEnergies of the exercise of its option for two further next-generation 174,000-cbm LNG carriers. The vessels will be chartered for a period of up to seven years operating within TotalEnergies global portfolio LNG trade under the technical management of Sovcomflot.

The option was exercised under a contract between TotalEnergies and Sovcomflot signed earlier this year for one sister vessel for delivery in Q3 2023.

These modern gas carriers equipped with twin slow-speed X-DF engines, a hull-air lubrication system, and two shaft generators with electronic frequency converters will provide significant fuel savings and together with a re-liquefaction system minimising GCU usage, will help reduce significantly the vessels’ emissions footprint.

Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, noted: “Further growth of fixed income portfolio from vessels operations blue chip charterers lies at the very heart of SCF’s business model and remains consistent with the Group strategy as it continues to rebalance its fleet towards industrial business.

“These new LNG carriers will meet the current and expected international and regional environmental legislation as well as Charterer's requirements for energy efficiency, operational and navigational safety.

“We are grateful to TotalEnergies for our growing cooperation, which is based on the quality and reliability delivered by SCF as a global maritime service provider.”

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 142 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.5 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

SCF currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with further 21 vessels under construction, including the latest vessels mentioned in this release. The Group has been an independent owner and operator of LNG carriers since 2006 and was the first Russian company to successfully enter this premium segment of the global shipping market. Amongst the key charterers of the gas fleet are: Arctic LNG-2; Gazprom; Total; Sakhalin Energy; Shell; Yamal LNG; Sibur, and Tangguh LNG.