2021 July 8 17:53

SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators

SPEED is inviting the port community and business, technology, and policy innovators from across Europe for a physical gathering around smart ports. The TomorrowPorts conference is set to take place in Antwerp, Belgium, from 23 to 24 September 2021.



Smarter ports

SPEED, a European Interreg project aiming to build an ecosystem for smart port app development in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK, is organizing the TomorrowPorts conference. During this event participants will learn from use cases from smart port pioneers, get inspired by state-of-the-art smart port technologies, find tech talent to fuel the digital transformation, and get in touch with the latest thinking and frameworks. TomorrowPorts, taking place from 23 to 24 September in Antwerp, is open to anyone eager to discover new technologies (such as smart port applications), business models and ecosystems toward smarter ports.



Award

In addition to the event, TomorrowPorts conference provides an opportunity to nominate port solutions for an award to show that collaboration within port ecosystems is key to creating the Smart Ports of Tomorrow. The winner is entitled to a money prize, exposure, networking opportunities, free co-working space, and access to the virtual development lab and specific toolkits. The award ceremony will be held at the TomorrowPorts Conference in Antwerp, on Thursday September 23. Find out more about the award and on how to register your case here.



Erwin Verstraelen – Chief digital and innovation officer, Port of Antwerp: “A future Smart Port System will be built by open minds, collaboration and joint forces. That’s why Port of Antwerp is a proud partner of the SPEED project. I am looking forward to giving a keynote at the TomorrowPorts conference and meeting other smart ports and innovative companies from all over Europe.”



About SPEED



SPEED, the Smart Ports Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development, is a European Interreg project aiming to build an ecosystem for smart port app development in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the UK, bridging the gap between the worlds of European ports and the nascent data science – IoT market. The SPEED team consists of Interreg Europe, AMS Antwerp Management School, University of Antwerp, Lille University, JADS Jheronimus Academy of Data Science, WSX Enterprise, BU Bournemouth University, Portsmouth International Port, CITC EuraRFID, Port of Moerdijk, startups.be, PHC Poole Harbour Commissioners, BCP Council, Port Independent Port Services, PORTXL, Port of Antwerp and NxtPort.