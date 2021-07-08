2021 July 8 16:35

NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NCSP Group announces the decisions made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 31, 2021 in absentia, the following decisions were made on the agenda issues:

Approval of the Company's annual report, approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements and approval of the Company's profit distribution for 2020 (To distribute the net profit received in 2020 in the amount of RUB 2,327,734,516 (two billion three hundred twenty-seven million seven hundred thirty-four thousand five hundred sixteen) and 65 kopecks as follows:

- to direct the net profit of RUB 1,155,588,924 (one billion one hundred fifty-five million five hundred eighty-eight thousand nine hundred twenty-four) and 00 kopecks for the payment of dividends;

- to direct the net profit of RUB 1,172,145,592 (one billion one hundred seventy-two million one hundred forty-five thousand five hundred ninety-two) and 65 kopecks for the payment of the Company's loans).

The Group’s shareholders elected the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Revision Commission. They also approved the Company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.