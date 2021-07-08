2021 July 8 18:21

Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce multiple new medium-term contracts and contract extensions.



PSV Normand Leader has been contracted to support a project offshore Australia. The contract is scheduled to commence in Q3 2021 and gives utilization for the vessel throughout 2021. Charterers of PSV Normand Tortuga have declared options to extend present contract until end of 2021. The vessel operates in New Zealand. PSV Normand Swift has been contracted to support Shell Brasil Ltda. The contract is scheduled to commence in Q4 2021. PSVs Normand Sitella, Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been contracted to support a seasonal drilling campaign outside the North Sea. Commencement will be in July 2021.



Charterers of PSVs Normand Serenade and Normand Arctic have extended the vessels to Q4 2021. Both vessels operate in Norway. Solstad’s anchor handlers currently trading the North Sea spot market have been awarded multiple project contracts in Q3 and Q4 2021.



The total firm duration of the contracts is approximately 1,000 vessel days and there are options to extend the contracts further.