  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 8 15:54

    Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés

    Innovative monopile gripper enhances operational control

    Jan De Nul Group has selected Imeca, a trade mark of REEL SAS, for the delivery of a highly advanced electrical Motion-Compensated Pile Gripper for its new Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés. The tailor-made gripper, with an integrated X-Laboratory guidance and survey system, will allow safe and efficient installation of next-generation monopiles with pin-point accuracy. Gripper delivery is planned for H2 2022 and this new mission equipment helps to future proof Jan De Nul Group foundation installation capability.
    With the construction of both Les Alizés and the Jack-Up Installation Vessel Voltaire well underway, Jan De Nul Group will shortly have the capability to not only install next-generation foundations, but also wind turbines (WTGs), safely and efficiently.

    Jan Van De Velde, Head of Newbuilding Department: “It is our continued philosophy to focus on operational efficiency, with improving safety as the main objective. For this innovative Motion-Compensated Pile Gripper we have challenged our suppliers to meet our functional requirements. Imeca is an experienced system integrator with a solid offshore track record, and will form a strong team with its complimentary partner X-Laboratory, known for its innovative plug-and-play control solutions for offshore wind applications. With this gripper investment, we stay one step ahead in offering the renewables industry a one-stop-shop installation solution.”

    Improved safety and operational control
    Les Alizés allows the installation of very large components including jackets exceeding 4,500 mt, and heights in excess of 100 m; and monopiles weighing over 3,000 mt and an outer diameter exceeding 12 m.  It is of paramount importance that the installation process for these very large components can be safely executed.   

    Jan Van De Velde: “Previously tools and mission equipment were designed to fit for one project. Now our tools are designed to cover the requirements of current and future projects. This approach considerably increases sustainability as tools can be used for multiple projects, and safety risk reduces as the operators become familiar with the equipment.”

    The Imeca Motion-Compensated Pile Gripper will have some very unique features that will increase operational control during the installation process, including:

    An integrated survey system that enables continuous monitoring of the monopile from insertion into the gripper to hammering completion. This will considerably improve the control over the monopile and will positively affect the decision-making process between operational steps.

    Thanks to the X-Laboratory Guidance System’s embedded emergency recovery control mode, the gripper will be able to control the monopile even in the hypothetical absence of the DP system and thrusters. The gripper will operate autonomously to keep the monopile and vessel stable, long enough to return all systems to a safe state.

    Kara Konate, Technical Director Imeca: “We are at our best as sparring partner for our clients, deeply involved in their operational process where our solutions can make a difference. The challenge for this gripper project was to have a safe and reliable solution providing the required workability in all operational phases in an efficient manner. This requires a tremendous precision and reactivity on a large machine. We have achieved this through an innovative low friction bearing system and our internally developed electric drive and control system making use of permanent magnet assisted electric motors. Supercaps are used to reduce the power demand from the vessel. We are very proud to have been selected and look forward to our cooperation with Jan De Nul and our partners.”

    André Schiele, CEO X-Laboratory: “Handling large monopiles safely and with high accuracy during the various installation phases of a floating operation is a profound engineering challenge. We applied our Space Engineering heritage to the development of the X-Control Guidance System and the X-Cam Survey Sensor Suite, which we initially developed for our PuppeteerTM motion compensation tool. Jan De Nul’s monopile gripper will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and fulfil strict redundancy requirements. It will allow resource efficient, weather robust and high-reliability operations, delivering the potential to disrupt the floating wind pile installation market. We are proud to be contributing our products and technology to this exciting development of Imeca and Jan De Nul.”

Другие новости по темам: Jan De Nul, motion compensation, pile gripper  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 8

18:21 Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
18:02 HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
18:02 Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
17:53 SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
17:27 Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
17:22 Explosion at Jebel Ali port
16:58 Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
16:35 NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
16:12 Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
15:54 Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
15:39 KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
15:13 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
14:45 Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
14:21 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
13:32 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
13:24 ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
13:02 DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
12:40 RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
12:18 Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
11:59 Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
11:03 Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
10:46 Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
10:27 HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
09:41 Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 7
09:14 HHLA TK Estonia’s container cranes arrived in Muuga Harbour
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to decline on July 08

2021 July 7

18:19 NKCS launches EEXI support service
18:02 Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
17:48 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
17:31 Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
17:19 Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
17:00 RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
16:40 International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July
16:17 Kongsberg supplies integrated propulsion, electro and automation package for eco-friendly bulk carrier
15:47 VIKING to showcase boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector at DEFEA Athens
15:21 Euronav announces JDP for ammonia-fitted tankers and newbuildings update
14:35 Seaspan announces order for ten 7,000-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
13:38 Berge Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete first bio-bunkering
12:50 Throughput of Port Mechel Temryuk in H1’21 remained flat, year-on-year
12:03 Expert RA rating agency confirms level ruAAA rating for FSUE "Rosmorport"
11:23 The G7’s FSOI working group agree on way forward to strengthen sustained ocean observing systems
10:39 Havyard Leirvik AS wins modification contract
10:15 Submarine Kolpino of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to the base
09:38 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
09:04 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on July 07.

2021 July 6

18:31 A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field
18:07 Research to start on end-of-life oil fields after the UK’s National Oceanography Centre secures funding
17:52 Electric boats square off in Monaco during world's largest e-boat race – test drive opportunity
17:28 Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement
17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract