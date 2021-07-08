2021 July 8 15:13

Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG

Yamal LNG announced the scheduled maintenance of the first LNG train with a shutdown for 19 days from 1 to 19 August 2021. The regular maintenance is carried out in accordance with the approved annual schedule and will not affect the planned LNG production volume for the year.

Yamal LNG is constructing a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic. The first LNG Train began production in Q4 2017, Trains 2 and 3 — in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively, and Train 4 — in May 2021. Yamal LNG shareholders include PAO NOVATEK (50.1%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).