2021 July 8 14:21

Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels

Volvo Penta’s award-winning DPI Aquamatic sterndrive is now on the market as a triple installation. This new setup will allow larger boats – in the marine commercial and leisure sectors – to benefit from its outstanding performance and reliability and increase the power offering for existing boats.



Volvo Penta revolutionized the boating industry when it introduced the Aquamatic back in 1959. Since then, the Aquamatic has been continuously updated – with innovations like the Duoprop, electric steering, and joystick. In 2019, Volvo Penta released their latest generation of Aquamatic drives, the DPI, that features unmatched comfort and maneuverability as well as increased performance and reduced maintenance. Now the company is taking its award-winning DPI Aquamatic to an expanded range of boats with the introduction of the triple installation – making this a viable option for larger boats of up to 60 feet.



Three is a magic number



“In our new triple DPI package you can expect to experience all the features and benefits that the DPI drives deliver, everything from the lower service needs to the unmatched comfort and maneuverability,” says Ingela Nordström, Product Manager, Volvo Penta. “So not only do we bring more power for current fleets or larger boats, but we manage to maintain the full capabilities of the DPI drives.”



The DPI package features a hydraulic clutch that ensures silent and smooth shifting, as well as slipping at low engine speeds, resulting in added maneuverability and higher comfort at slower boat speeds. And together with the electric steering, which comes as standard, the joystick functionality is impressively precise. The DPI Aquamatic also comes with the option of Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), which automatically maintains a boat’s heading and position, even during strong currents or windy conditions – ideal when preparing for docking. And that’s not all.



Volvo Penta’s D4 and D6 engines are designed to deliver unique marine torque throughout the complete engine speed range. The supercharger delivers impressive low-end torque to get the boat up to planing efficiently and then when the boat reaches higher rpm, the turbo takes over to ensure that the speed can be maintained regardless of load or sea state. The transmission and the Duoprop propellers are carefully designed to transmit all that torque to the water, giving an unparalleled grip in the water regardless of speed – whether engaging in sharp turns at high-speed or in precise harbor maneuvering.



Already making waves



Two years ago Volvo Penta and boatbuilder Marell set new standards for high-speed vessels with the launch of the Marell M15, powered by a twin Volvo Penta D6-440 DPI. Now Marell is launching a new Marell M15 patrol boat with the a triple DPI installation.



“When we originally launched the Marell M15 it had a top speed of around 40 knots,” explains Jonas Karnerfors, Sales Project Manager, Volvo Penta. “Now with the triple DPI, we have increased the top speed by 10 knots and increased acceleration whilst maintaining the fuel consumption at 40 knots. These are just a few of the many benefits we aim to deliver, with this new set-up, to boat owners and operators alike. Now, no matter what the sterndrive application, customers can rest assured that their expectations for optimal comfort and smooth control at the helm will be met.”



ABOUT VOLVO PENTA

Volvo Penta, with approximately 3,500 dealers in over 130 countries, is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications. The engine program comprises diesel and gasoline engines with power outputs of between 10 and 1,000 hp. Volvo Penta is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy trucks, buses and construction equipment.