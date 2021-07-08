2021 July 8 13:32

Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class, 82,000 dwt, dry-bulk, newbuild vessel with scheduled delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. The vessel is designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to Green House Gas emissions ‘EEDI, Phase 3’ and also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III.



Including this acquisition the total orderbook of the Company is comprised of five EEDI-Phase 3 compliant, NOx Tier III Japanese newbuild vessels, three of which are Post-Panamax and two are Kamsarmax. The acquisition will be financed from the cash reserves of the Company.



Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company commented: “We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet.’’



About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.