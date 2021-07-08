2021 July 8 13:02

DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits

In June 2021, DeloPorts, a stevedore holding of Delo Group, increased the capacity of the power circuit of its KSK and NUTEP terminals. From January 1, 2022, it is planned to use “green energy” on these terminals supplied from the wind power plants of Atomenergopromsbyt (a part of NovaWind, the wind energy division of Rosatom State Corporation), DeloPorts says in a press release.

For these purposes, the modernized transformer substation No. 30 was launched, as a result, the capacity of each of the two transformers increased to 400 kW. This work was carried out in anticipation of the commissioning of the deep-water berth No. 40A and other facilities constructed within the framework of the major investment project “Reconstruction of KSK Grain Terminal”.

«Using electricity generated from wind power energy is a new practice for our terminals. The successful implementation of this project, an agreement on which we signed in April this year with the partner of Delo Group, the state corporation Rosatom, will help to promote such an initiative that is absolutely important for the ecology of our country. Taking into account this and the planned commissioning of the facilities of the reconstructed KSK Grain Terminal, the energy circuit of DeloPorts assets has been reinforced with new modern equipment, the power reserve of which will be enough to solve all the tasks at hand», - commented Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of DeloPorts, on the launch of new power capacities.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.