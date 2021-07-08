2021 July 8 12:40

RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification

On July 6, 2021, KSK (hereinafter referred to as KSK, the Company), which is a part of DeloPorts, a stevedore holding of Delo Group, held an interdepartmental commission (hereinafter referred to as IAC) to verify the compliance of the marine cargo-passenger permanent multilateral checkpoint through the state border of the Russian Federation in the seaport of Novorossiysk, reconstructed within the territory of KSK, design documentation for construction, Delo Group says in a press release.

The IAC was formed at the request of DeloPorts to the Ministry of Transport of Russia on the eve of the launch of the reconstructed KSK Grain Terminal in the second half of July this year. It included representatives of the Border Guard Service of the FSB of Russia, FCS of Russia, Rospotrebnadzor and Rosselkhoznadzor.

In the process of work, the IAC checked the compliance of the checkpoint within the Company with the design documentation for construction, its reconstruction, installation of modular (mobile) complexes, equipment and technical equipment of buildings, premises and structures necessary for organizing border, customs and other types of control.

Based on the results, the IAC recognized that the checkpoint across the state border of the Russian Federation, reconstructed within the KSK, meets the requirements of the design documentation for construction and can be opened for operation. The decision of the IAC is formalized in the corresponding protocol.

Assessing the results of the work of the IAC, Chief Executive Officer of KSK, Alexander Trukhanovich noted: «I am grateful to all members of the commission for their high professionalism and constructive approach during the inspection. Realizing the importance of carrying out control measures at the checkpoint across the state border of Russia, KSK fully complied with all the requirements for its reconstruction. And today the commission confirmed that the checkpoint within our terminal is ready for work. This is one of the most important decisions on the eve of the commissioning of deep-water berth No. 40A, completing the set of measures for the state registration of the erected facilities».

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.