2021 July 8 10:46

Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe

Baltic Ports Organization (BPO) says it recently became the latest addition to the group of 260+ companies and nearly 30 national associations forming the member pool of Hydrogen Europe. "We are very happy to take this next step towards supporting the maritime industry on its way to decarbonization" says BPO.



Last year saw the announcement of the European Commission’s (EC) hydrogen strategy. Development of hydrogen as alternative fuel and energy source is one the key priorities on the path to achieving the goals of the European Green Deal and Europe’s clean energy transition.



That said, introducing hydrogen both as an alternative fuel and energy source, in order to realize Europe’s decarbonizing process, faces important challenges, that neither the private sector nor the Member States can address alone.



Driving hydrogen development past the tipping point needs critical mass in investment, an enabling regulatory framework, new lead markets, sustained research and innovation into breakthrough technologies and for bringing new solutions to the market, a large-scale infrastructure network that only the EU and the single market can offer, and cooperation with our third country partners.



These hurdles can only be overcome through cooperation and working together. This is why Hydrogen Europe’s mission and work are so important and the BPO is proud to be able to add its know-how and experience to the table.

"Hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels have been recognised as one of the main pathways to help decarbonise not only the European but also the global maritime sector. Ports have a leading role in this transition, acting as hubs and valleys for clean hydrogen demand and key points for supply chains of various industries and transport applications.

This is keenly recognised by the European Union through, for instance, the inclusion of the maritime sector in the revision of the EU Emissions Trading System, the need to introduce cleaner fuels in maritime transport through the upcoming FuelEU Maritime proposal, and as part of many other initiatives included in the upcoming Fit for 55 package.

Hydrogen Europe welcomes aboard our new member Baltic Ports Organization and we look forward to a close and fruitful collaboration." - Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe.

The Baltic Sea region has a long-standing tradition of being the front runner and role model for the development and implementation of numerous green initiatives and technologies. We are convinced that our Members will not only profit greatly from the knowledge and opportunities offered by Hydrogen Europe but will also contribute a great deal to the objectives set by the organization.



It is also worth noting, that CO2-free hydrogen can be utilized as a raw material for producing ammonia, which is slowly gaining favor in the shipping industry, due to its high energy density and the fact that it emits no carbon dioxide when burned. This solution however, brings its own set of technological and safety challenges.

"Ten years ago the BPO has initiated multi-port projects aiming at the development of infrastructure for LNG bunkering. Through this unique regional approach, LNG can be now bunkered at almost any port in the Baltic. As maritime transport enters a new decarbonization era, the Baltic ports should be a part of the hydrogen initiative, especially since our Members have much experience gathered while developing LNG bunkering infrastructure. Therefore, joining Hydrogen Europe is the perfect opportunity for us not only to learn but also share our experience." - Bogdan Ołdakowski, Secretary General, BPO

Hydrogen Europe is an organization with the areas of activity divided into four categories:



Policy – Hydrogen Europe’s advocacy work serves as the industry’s reference point through numerous Working Group’s on topics including mobility, road and maritime transport, energy, infrastructure and funding.

Innovation – Hydrogen Europe partners with the EC and the research community in a public-private partnership, Clean Hydrogen For Europe. Its Technical Committees are responsible for shaping the annual funding calls for proposals.

Intelligence – Hydrogen Europe provides expert industry knowledge and business intelligence through maintaining a diverse studies registry and offering a broad variety of data analyses, fact sheets and reports on a variety of hydrogen-related topics.

Communication – Hydrogen Europe supports and coordinates its members’ input and general communication focusing on the latest development of the sector via events, webinars and various educational and networking opportunities.