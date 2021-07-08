  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 8 09:41

    Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend

    Crude oil prices remain nearly flat, edging down in a range of 0.01% to 0.18%

    As of July 7, 07:49, Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.01% lower to settle at $ 73,42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.18% to close at $ 72,07 a barrel.

    Oil prices do not show any firm trend on US inventories decline.


Другие новости по темам: crude oil futures price  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 8

18:21 Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
18:02 HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
18:02 Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
17:53 SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
17:27 Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
17:22 Explosion at Jebel Ali port
16:58 Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
16:35 NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
16:12 Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
15:54 Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
15:39 KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
15:13 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
14:45 Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
14:21 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
13:32 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
13:24 ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
13:02 DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
12:40 RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
12:18 Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
11:59 Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
11:03 Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
10:46 Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
10:27 HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
09:41 Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 7
09:14 HHLA TK Estonia’s container cranes arrived in Muuga Harbour
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to decline on July 08

2021 July 7

18:19 NKCS launches EEXI support service
18:02 Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
17:48 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
17:31 Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
17:19 Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
17:00 RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
16:40 International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July
16:17 Kongsberg supplies integrated propulsion, electro and automation package for eco-friendly bulk carrier
15:47 VIKING to showcase boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector at DEFEA Athens
15:21 Euronav announces JDP for ammonia-fitted tankers and newbuildings update
14:35 Seaspan announces order for ten 7,000-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
13:38 Berge Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete first bio-bunkering
12:50 Throughput of Port Mechel Temryuk in H1’21 remained flat, year-on-year
12:03 Expert RA rating agency confirms level ruAAA rating for FSUE "Rosmorport"
11:23 The G7’s FSOI working group agree on way forward to strengthen sustained ocean observing systems
10:39 Havyard Leirvik AS wins modification contract
10:15 Submarine Kolpino of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to the base
09:38 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
09:04 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on July 07.

2021 July 6

18:31 A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field
18:07 Research to start on end-of-life oil fields after the UK’s National Oceanography Centre secures funding
17:52 Electric boats square off in Monaco during world's largest e-boat race – test drive opportunity
17:28 Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement
17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract