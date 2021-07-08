2021 July 8 09:41

Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend

Crude oil prices remain nearly flat, edging down in a range of 0.01% to 0.18%

As of July 7, 07:49, Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.01% lower to settle at $ 73,42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.18% to close at $ 72,07 a barrel.



Oil prices do not show any firm trend on US inventories decline.





