2021 July 7 18:02

Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Valentin Pikul, in accordance with the fleet's combat training plan, conducted exercises with mine action testing in the Kerch Strait of the Black Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the exercise, the crew searched for mines in the designated sea area using various types of contact and non-contact trawls.

Along with working out tasks for their intended purpose, the sailors conducted ship exercises on damage control, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defence of the ship when parked in an unprotected roadstead.