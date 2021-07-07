2021 July 7 17:00

RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021

Russian Fisherу Company (RFC) says its production of deep-processed products frozen at sea in the first half of 2021 rose by 22% versus the same period in 2020. These are fillets, surimi and minced Pollock, as well as herring fillets.

“The strategic goal of the RFC is to ensure deep processing on board of fishing vessels up to 100% of catches,” said Viktor Litvinenko, General Director of the Russian Fishery Company. "And the results that the company is demonstrating today prove that we are progressively moving towards our goal."

As previously reported, in the second quarter, RFC entered into contracts for the supply of a new product - surimi - to the domestic market. The contracts were signed with the Vichiunai group, the leading food companies Meridian and Santa Bremor, as well as with the Far East company KVEN. In the near future RFC plans to expand the list of surimi consumer partners.

The company continues to ship products to partners, in particular, in Europe, China, in the domestic market.

Work is being successfully continued to prevent the crew members and RFC’s products from contracting a new coronavirus infection. Crews are tested for the virus and undergo a two-week quarantine at the corporate observatory before fishing. Only those who have passed the quarantine and after passing it received a negative test result are allowed to work. There is an active campaign for voluntary vaccination of both office staff and crews. RFC provides information support to those wishing to be vaccinated, and also organizes vaccination points for crew members. Currently, more than 60% of crew members have been vaccinated.