2021 July 7 12:50

Throughput of Port Mechel Temryuk in H1’21 remained flat, year-on-year

Image source: Mechel Group

In January-June 2021, Port Mechel Temryuk LLC (a company within transport division of Mechel Group run by Mechel Trans Management Company LLC) handled about 770,000 tonnes of cargo which is flat, year-on-year, Mechel says in a press release.



The highest growth was registered in the segment of coal handling – by 38% to 341,000 tonnes.



Handling of oil products fell by 21% to 280,000 tonnes with other types of cargo making some 149,000 tonnes.



Exports account for 100% of the total throughput with Turkey accounting for 76%, Malta – for 10% and Greece – for 6%.



In the reported period, Port Mechel Temryuk handled 144 ships and almost 8,000 railcars.

Port Mechel Temryuk is situated on the Taman coast, where the Kuban River falls into the Azov Sea, some 4 kilometers away from the Krasnodar Region’s town of Temryuk. It is Russia’s southernmost port on the Azov Sea.

Mechel Temryuk is a universal transshipment complex. It consists of two operational 248-meter berths. The total shore length of the complex is 850 meters, and it takes the total area of 36 hectares.

The port currently shifts some 1,5 million tonnes of cargo a year, mostly coal and coke, as well as rolled products.