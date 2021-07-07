  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 7 10:39

    Havyard Leirvik AS wins modification contract

    The shipyard in Leirvik in Sogn has won a contract with Fjord1 for modification of the car ferry MF Lote. The ferry will operate the route Skarberget–Bognes over the Tysfjord in Nordland county, and zero-emission ferries was one of the conditions for awarding the contract for this route.

    This is an important contract for Havyard Leirvik and represents the first major modification contract as the yard nears completion of a large-scale newbuild programme.

    Havyard Leirvik AS is nearing completion of a large-scale newbuild programme and is now shifting its focus towards the modification and repair market. The yard has recently been working on building and delivering a large series of ferries, wellboats and SOV vessels (support vessels servicing offshore wind turbines). The two last vessels in the newbuild series are scheduled for delivery in late September and early November, respectively. This is the culmination of many years of building new vessels for national and international customers. As a result of a number of highly demanding projects, it was decided that the company would primarily focus on modification and repair projects for a period. According to CEO Karsten Sævik, they are therefore thrilled to have won this contract now as a direct continuation of the ongoing newbuild programme.

    Major modification

    MF Lote will undergo major modification involving conversion from diesel engines to battery-run propulsion. Norwegian Electrical System AS (Hav Group) will deliver the system, and the project is due to start in November 2021. The vessel currently has four propulsion thrusters run by four diesel engines. They will now be replaced by electric engines powered by a large battery system. The same technology is used in several other ferries that are currently in operation, according to Svein Olav Senneset, Acting Manager in new construction at Fjord1.

    'We chose Havyard Leirvik AS for the job because we strongly believe that the yard has the necessary know-how to carry out the modification. The yard has previously conducted similar projects and we are therefore confident that they will do a good job.'  Senneset also says that the interior of the ferry will be modified to meet the most up-to-date universal design requirements.

    Havyard Group ASA is a knowledge-based marine and maritime technological company. The companies in the Havyard group deliver designs, equipment and construction of advanced vessels for fishing, fish farming, transport, offshore wind power production and offshore oil production for shipyards and shipowners worldwide. We also deliver equipment and systems for transport, handling and processing of seafood for fisheries and aquaculture for vessels and shore plants.

    Photo: Havyard Group

Другие новости по темам: Havyard Leirvik AS, Havyard Group, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 7

16:17 Kongsberg supplies integrated propulsion, electro and automation package for eco-friendly bulk carrier
15:47 VIKING to showcase boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector at DEFEA Athens
15:21 Euronav announces JDP for ammonia-fitted tankers and newbuildings update
14:35 Seaspan announces order for ten 7,000-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
13:38 Berge Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete first bio-bunkering
12:50 Throughput of Port Mechel Temryuk in H1’21 remained flat, year-on-year
12:03 Expert RA rating agency confirms level ruAAA rating for FSUE "Rosmorport"
11:23 The G7’s FSOI working group agree on way forward to strengthen sustained ocean observing systems
10:39 Havyard Leirvik AS wins modification contract
10:15 Submarine Kolpino of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to the base
09:38 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
09:04 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on July 07.

2021 July 6

18:31 A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field
18:07 Research to start on end-of-life oil fields after the UK’s National Oceanography Centre secures funding
17:52 Electric boats square off in Monaco during world's largest e-boat race – test drive opportunity
17:28 Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement
17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract
14:21 De Nora completes acquisition of UV Technologies Division, including Hyde Marine, from Calgon Carbon Corporation
14:00 Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
13:29 Counting the cost of BWT inaction by shipowners
13:18 RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic
12:43 EveRé, CMA CGM, Elengy, TotalEnergies join hands for first BioLNG production project at a French port
12:15 Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY
11:52 Tallink Grupp’s Silja Europa and Baltic Queen use shore power during port stays in Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
11:31 OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco
11:04 Sparta IV delivered 4,000 tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
10:39 Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:23 MABUX: Bunker indexes may increase on July 06
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 5

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico
12:31 Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company
12:09 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes
11:47 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development
11:17 USDOT to provide funding to Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and Georgia Ports Authority under INFRA grant program
10:55 Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka
10:31 Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2