2021 July 7 09:38

Oil prices show no common dynamics

Brent crude futures remained flat while WTI rose by 0.14%

As of July 7 (07:35, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for September delivery remained flat at $74.53 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.14% to $73.47 a barrel.

Oil prices show no common dynamics after the recent fall.