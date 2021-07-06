  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 6 16:19

    Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony

    In keeping with maritime tradition, Port Canaveral’s new high-tech firefighting vessel Fireboat 2 was officially christened and commissioned into service during a ceremony at the Port that included state and local elected officials, area dignitaries, and representatives of fire rescue departments from towns and municipalities located in the Canaveral Port District.
     
    “For the past four years our Port has prepared for the arrival of LNG-fueling of cruise ships. Having our own specialized fireboat operating here and available for every refueling operation underscores our commitment to safety and security for our Port and the surrounding communities,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO.  “Fireboat 2 is the only one of its kind in all of Florida. We are thankful to our Brevard legislative delegation for their support of our Port, and for helping to keep our community safe well into the future.”

    Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Wayne Justice (USCG-Ret.) led the commissioning ceremony, expressing gratitude to those who have supported Port Canaveral’s efforts as America’s first LNG cruise port. “Safety means more capability and we are here to celebrate the enhanced firefighting capacity brought to this port with the commissioning of Fireboat 2,” said Chairman Justice.
     
    The Canaveral Port Authority was the recipient of a $1.5 million local funding initiative of one-time state appropriation co-sponsored by Florida Senator Debbie Mayfield (Dist. 17) and Florida House Rep. Rene Plasencia (Dist. 50) and included in the Florida Division of Finance FY 2019-2020 Office of the Fire Marshal budget. Port Canaveral also received a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Port Security Grant Fund to support the $4.7 million acquisition cost of the specialized firefighting vessel.
     
    In her remarks to the assembled crowd prior to boarding the vessel to lead the christening ceremony, Senator Mayfield said, “The Port is growing rapidly and is a great partner for the economic development of the Space Coast, and I am honored to be part of the process, getting us to where we are right now.”
     
    Florida State Fire Marshal, Division Director Julius Halas, attended on behalf of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. Director Halas spoke about the enhanced firefighting abilities of Port Canaveral’s Fireboat 2. “This fireboat will not only protect those who are employed here, those who have their commercial enterprise here, but also the people who travel through Port Canaveral, which is vital to the cruise industry,” stated Halas.
     
    CFO Jimmy Patronis offered, “You can’t predict fire emergencies. That is why it is so important that our fire service community has the tools and resources to protect Florida’s families, communities, and businesses. Fireboat 2 will greatly improve emergency response time, as well as serve as an on-scene command vessel for rescue missions. As the Port continues to grow and expand its operations, this fireboat will be an invaluable resource for protecting the port and surrounding communities.”
     
    Fireboat 2 is maintained in a 24/7 ready state and operated for Port Canaveral by Canaveral Fire Rescue.  The highly specialized Marine Firefighting Rescue Vessel (MFRV) was custom-built for Port Canaveral by Jeanerette, La.-based shipbuilder Metal Shark. The model “70 Defiant” vessel provides enhanced marine firefighting and response capabilities to serve Port Canaveral’s expanding maritime and commercial space industry operations. The MFRV capabilities are a Port-wide and regional asset, available for immediate callout for all emergencies in the Port area. It enhances several National Preparedness Core Capabilities, including Fire Management and Suppression, Emergency Medical Services, and CBRNE Screening, Search and Detection. The MFRV will also be equipped with a communications system to function as an On-Scene command vessel for any maritime mass rescue operations.

    Canaveral Fire Rescue Chief Dave Sargeant thanked the Canaveral Port Authority and elected officials for their support of the department’s mission.  “Fireboat 2 was built for the future and will protect people for twenty-plus years to come. It’s an honor to work at a Port that puts safety first,” said Chief Sargeant.
     
    The 75-by-22-foot welded aluminum monohull pilothouse vessel has a total expected flow rate in excess of 8,500 gallons per minute and equipped with conventional and dry-chemical firefighting apparatus, along with a 500-gallon foam tank with gravity fast feed capability and a Purple-K dry-chemical firefighting system. The vessel also has an emergency medical treatment area on board and a communications system to function as an on-scene command vessel for maritime rescue operations.

    Fireboat 2 is powered by quad 800-horsepower MAN diesel engines mated to quad Hamilton waterjets, delivering a cruise speed in the 30-knot range and a top speed of 35 knots. The fireboat is fitted with twin Darley fire pumps rated at 3,000 GPM each feeding two 2,000 GPM remote operated bow monitors, a 5,000 GPM remote operated rooftop monitor, two 1,250 GPM manually operated aft deck monitors, two aft deck risers with dual 2.5” hand line connections, and dual 5” Storz hydrant outlets.
     
    Port Canaveral took delivery of Fireboat 2 on January 25, 2021. In March, the boat supported the arrival of the newly constructed Q-LNG4000 articulated LNG bunker barge, and in early June she supported the LNG refueling operation of Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, the first LNG-powered cruise ship in North America.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Canaveral, naming ceremony  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 6

17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract
14:21 De Nora completes acquisition of UV Technologies Division, including Hyde Marine, from Calgon Carbon Corporation
14:00 Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
13:29 Counting the cost of BWT inaction by shipowners
13:18 RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic
12:43 EveRé, CMA CGM, Elengy, TotalEnergies join hands for first BioLNG production project at a French port
12:15 Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY
11:52 Tallink Grupp’s Silja Europa and Baltic Queen use shore power during port stays in Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
11:31 OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco
11:04 Sparta IV delivered 4,000 tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
10:39 Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:23 MABUX: Bunker indexes may increase on July 06
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 5

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico
12:31 Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company
12:09 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes
11:47 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development
11:17 USDOT to provide funding to Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and Georgia Ports Authority under INFRA grant program
10:55 Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka
10:31 Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:14 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly rise on July 05

2021 July 4

14:27 First LNG transfer to Ertuğrul Gazi
13:34 Lake Assault Boats expands its East Coast operations with service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia
12:48 USCG decommissions Bahrain-based Cutters Aquidneck and Adak
12:16 Astrup Fearnley and Veracity by DNV sign partnership to make emissions data predictions
11:18 New DNV Fuel Ready and Gas fuelled ammonia class notations provide maximum flexibility to tackle shipping’s carbon curve

2021 July 3

14:21 CLIA MD Joel Katz says Australia's plan needs to include cruising
13:47 Carnival Corporation announces purchase of shares
12:19 USCG opens seasonal forward operating location in Kotzebue, Alaska
11:12 Maersk signs shipbuilding contract for world's first container vessel fueled by carbon neutral methanol
09:48 HANSEATIC spirit delivered from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don
17:39 Reception of waste in Finnish ports to be enhanced
17:15 Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announce amendment of Term Loan Facility
17:00 ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping
16:43 JAXPORT sets port record for container volumes in May