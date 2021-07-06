  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 6 15:39

    The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal

    Horizon Cruise Terminal. Photo: ABP

    The Port of Southampton’s new world-class cruise facility, Horizon Cruise Terminal, opens its doors to passengers for the first time July 3 ahead of its formal opening later in the year.

    MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa is the first ship to welcome passengers at the terminal, which is fitted with Shore Power. MSC Virtuosa, with Shore Power connectivity enabled onboard, will be able to ‘plug in’ once the Shore Power is commissioned later this year. Horizon Cruise Terminal is also fitted with more than 2,000 roof-mounted solar panels, which means that on a day-to-day basis it will generate more power than it uses.

    Last year, Associated British Ports announced the new £55 million multi-user cruise terminal in partnership with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. This strong investment into the future of cruise supports a developing industry and welcomes the next generation of ships in terms of size, capacity and technology.

    The Terminal was named Horizon Terminal by a local resident following a competition earlier in the year that welcomed name suggestions from across the world. The name represents a bright new chapter for cruise which is an iconic part of the heritage of the city of Southampton and its future.

    Alastair Welch, Director of ABP Southampton, said:

    “We’re incredibly proud to be building the infrastructure for the future of cruise with a commitment to sustainable operations. We marked the UK restart of cruise with MSC Virtuosa leaving the port with the first passengers on 20 May and we’re excited to announce this next significant milestone for the future of cruise in the Port of Southampton.

    “This next-generation-ready terminal strengthens the Port of Southampton’s position as Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port and is a huge vote of confidence in the future of cruise.”

    Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said:

    “Today marks another important moment for MSC Cruises in the UK as MSC Virtuosa becomes the first cruise ship to call at the new Horizon Cruise Terminal in Southampton, further enhancing the cruise experience for our guests. We have a long term commercial partnership with ABP Southampton with a commitment that will see us bring even more guests to the port in the coming years, despite these challenging times, when Southampton will play a key part in our itineraries for international cruises.”

    “We congratulate the Port of Southampton on the opening of the new Horizon Cruise Terminal,” said Howard Sherman, Executive Vice President of Destination Services and Onboard Revenue at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “This project marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Port of Southampton. We look forward to the debut of Seven Seas Splendor, the first ship in our fleet scheduled to visit the new terminal this Autumn.”

    The construction of Horizon Cruise Terminal has received support from the Solent LEP and the Government’s Getting Building Programme.

Другие новости по темам: Associated British Ports, cruise terminal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 6

16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract
14:21 De Nora completes acquisition of UV Technologies Division, including Hyde Marine, from Calgon Carbon Corporation
14:00 Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
13:29 Counting the cost of BWT inaction by shipowners
13:18 RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic
12:43 EveRé, CMA CGM, Elengy, TotalEnergies join hands for first BioLNG production project at a French port
12:15 Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY
11:52 Tallink Grupp’s Silja Europa and Baltic Queen use shore power during port stays in Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
11:31 OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco
11:04 Sparta IV delivered 4,000 tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
10:39 Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:23 MABUX: Bunker indexes may increase on July 06
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 5

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico
12:31 Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company
12:09 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes
11:47 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development
11:17 USDOT to provide funding to Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and Georgia Ports Authority under INFRA grant program
10:55 Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka
10:31 Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:14 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly rise on July 05

2021 July 4

14:27 First LNG transfer to Ertuğrul Gazi
13:34 Lake Assault Boats expands its East Coast operations with service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia
12:48 USCG decommissions Bahrain-based Cutters Aquidneck and Adak
12:16 Astrup Fearnley and Veracity by DNV sign partnership to make emissions data predictions
11:18 New DNV Fuel Ready and Gas fuelled ammonia class notations provide maximum flexibility to tackle shipping’s carbon curve

2021 July 3

14:21 CLIA MD Joel Katz says Australia's plan needs to include cruising
13:47 Carnival Corporation announces purchase of shares
12:19 USCG opens seasonal forward operating location in Kotzebue, Alaska
11:12 Maersk signs shipbuilding contract for world's first container vessel fueled by carbon neutral methanol
09:48 HANSEATIC spirit delivered from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don
17:39 Reception of waste in Finnish ports to be enhanced
17:15 Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announce amendment of Term Loan Facility
17:00 ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping
16:43 JAXPORT sets port record for container volumes in May
16:38 Belfast Harbour Chair David Dobbin completes six year term at the helm of Northern Ireland’s leading port