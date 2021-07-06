2021 July 6 13:18

RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic

RF Government has approved the action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic. The plan includes modernization of expedition infrastructure, comprehensive scientific research, environment protection, upgrading of expedition participants’ skills, says press center of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).



The plan particularly foresees regular expeditions in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean sectors of the Antarctic for estimation of bioresources reserves that is to serve as a basis for economically efficient fishery.



A new ice class research ship is to be built for conducting a comprehensive study of resources in the Antarctic. The ship design has been developed already.



The roadmap also provides for the development of a mutually beneficial international cooperation with the Antarctic Treaty signatories as well as the participation of Russian delegations in the sessions of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.



Responsible for implementation are the following bodies: Russian Federal Fisheries Agency, Russian Federation Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, and other ad hoc organizations.



The plan includes over 50 activities developed in the framework of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic approved by the Russian Government in August 2020. Their implementation will give an impetus to Antarctic expeditions and will contribute to enhancing Russia’s position in the region.