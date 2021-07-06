2021 July 6 14:42

Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract

Contract for CSV Normand Energy



Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with a key client for the CSV Normand Energy. The vessel will support subsea operations in West Africa. The contract will commence Q3 2021 and have a firm duration of 13 months.



The Normand Energy is a large construction vessel equipped with a 250 tons active heave compensated crane and a working deck of 2000 m2.