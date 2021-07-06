  The version for the print
  2021 July 6 12:15

    Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY

    Tallink Grupp has published its June and 2021 Q2 passenger and cargo statistics to the stock exchange. According to the statistics published, Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers in June 2021, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to the same period last year (280 580 passengers in June 2020). The number of cargo units transported in June 2021 increased by 4.6% compared to the year before to 31 440 units (30 064 in June 2020), but the number of passenger vehicles transported decreased by 22.6% in June 2021 to 58 390 units (75 418 in June 2020).

    In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) Tallink Grupp transported a total of 427 767 passengers, which is a 10.2% increase compared to the previous year (388 212 passengers in Q2 2020). The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% in Q2 2021 to 91 990 units (86 755 cargo units in Q2 2020) and the number of passenger vehicles transported in Q2 2021 increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units (102 479 vehicles in Q2 2020).

    Commenting on the June and Q2 statistics, CEO of Tallink Grupp Paavo Nõgene said: “The statistics of 2020 and 2021 have to be carefully considered in each of the years’ context as the pandemic situation and people’s travel habits and confidence were very different in the two years in question. In 2020, April was the toughest month with May seeing some level of easing of restrictions. For example, commuter traffic between Estonia and Finland recommenced earlier last year already in mid-May and tourism traffic recommenced in mid-June. This year, we only saw some level of re-opening of borders with Finland after 21 June, so the vast majority of the quarter has seen heavy restrictions on all routes and traffic.

    “Also, consumer confidence in terms of travel was slightly higher in 2020 as most people were optimistic that the spring lock-downs had managed to put a stop to the pandemic spread and life was slowly returning to normal after the first wave. What we are seeing in 2021, however, is this confidence taking a slight knock due to the new waves of the pandemic we have experienced since autumn 2020 and also the significant confusion around travel rules as the restrictions rapidly and continuously change.

    “This, thankfully, is balanced by the EU reaching at least some agreements on making travel rules more uniform across the union and also the progress made with vaccination programmes in all our home markets. I sincerely hope that the simplification of rules and greater immunity achieved in our countries as a result of vaccination roll-out, will boost traveler confidence and more people are happy to take some respite from the restrictions at least with trips to their neighbouring countries this summer.

    “On our part we have again worked hard to provide as many exciting and safe voyage options in our own Baltic Sea region to all our customers and I hope that everyone who wants to take a short cruise break to Mariehamn, Visby, Helsinki, Stockholm, Ystad, Tallinn or Höga Kusten, will get the opportunity to come and sail with us. Welcome on board.”

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

