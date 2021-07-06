  The version for the print
  2021 July 6

    ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution

    Already delivering decisive efficiency gains to an ever-increasing variety of ship types, ABB Azipod® electric propulsion now benefits from an automated steering function that helps further minimize fuel consumption and emissions.

    The new digital solution, ABB Ability™ OptimE – Toe Angle Optimization for Propulsion, supports crew in achieving maximum propulsion efficiency by automatically selecting the optimal steering angle for the ship’s Azipod® system. With ABB Ability™ OptimE, further fuel savings of up to 1.5 percent are achievable depending on a ship’s operating profile, in addition to Azipod® propulsion’s ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent when compared with a traditional shaftline setup.

    Without requiring any additional skills from the crew, the digital solution adds a new dimension to proven Azipod® systems efficiencies, which have already saved more than 1,000,000 tons of fuel in the cruise sector alone. ABB Ability™ OptimE automatically adjusts the steering angle to achieve continuous optimal flow through the propulsors, taking prevailing operational needs and working conditions into account.

    “Maximizing the energy efficiency of assets is a top priority for ABB and we are delighted to demonstrate yet further fuel savings and emission reductions in our Azipod® propulsion systems,” said Antto Shemeikka, Vice President Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “We view the ship as a system where hardware and software operate seamlessly together to deliver maximum efficiency. We believe that every shipowner using Azipod® technology will want to capitalize on the further efficiency gains enabled by ABB Ability™ OptimE.”

    Suitable both for newbuilds and retrofitting, ABB Ability™ OptimE is the latest example of the growing number of ABB Marine & Ports ‘Bridge to Propeller’ integrated solutions for ships, which include bridge control, sensors, digital reporting, automation, and propulsion technology.

    ABB Azipod® propulsion is a gearless steerable propulsion system where the electric drive motor is in a submerged pod outside the ship’s hull. Azipod® units can rotate through 360 degrees to increase maneuverability and operating efficiency. Due to minimal noise and vibration, Azipod® propulsion also improves passenger and crew comfort.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

    Image credit: ABB

