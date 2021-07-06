  The version for the print
    Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one

    Yara Marine Technologies invests in solutions for automated fuel-saving, performance management, and reporting by acquiring full ownership of the Gothenburg-based firm Lean Marine.

    Yara Marine Technologies, a front-runner in the development and implementation of emissions reduction technologies in the maritime industry, has acquired Lean Marine, a company at the cutting edge of automated fuel-saving, performance management, and reporting solutions for vessels. Lean Marine’s intelligent software and hardware solutions have already been installed on more than 200 vessels worldwide.

    Lean Marine offers a unique combination of direct, real-time fuel optimisation and data analysis over time. This improves operational efficiency, with potential fuel consumption and CO2emission savings of up to 25 percent.

    Their FuelOpt system optimises a vessel’s propulsion line in real-time based on the commands from the bridge, enabling automated control of vessel speed and fuel consumption, and avoiding fuel overconsumption. Additionally, on vessels with controllable pitch propellers, FuelOpt acts as a dynamic tuning system controlling the propeller’s pitch and RPM automatically to produce the most amount of thrust with the least amount of power. Their second main product, Fleet Analytics, turns the vessel’s data into knowledge to improve decision-making and achieve operational excellence.

    The great savings provided by these solutions ensure a short payback time and strong business case for customers.

    Lean Marine will continue to offer FuelOpt and Fleet Analytics as part of Yara Marine’s portfolio of green technologies for the maritime industry, and these offerings will be backed by Yara Marine’s global service and support infrastructure.

    Stricter emissions regulations are on the horizon. The International Maritime Organisation is targeting a 40 percent reduction in CO2emissions by 2030, which leaves the shipping industry under growing pressure to implement technologies that facilitate significant emissions reductions.

    Mikael Laurin, Chief Executive Officer, Lean Marine, said: “Yara Marine Technologies has consistently demonstrated its ability and dedication at providing commercial shipping operators with new technologies that reduce maritime emissions, and they have the capacity to scale and implement new solutions quickly. We strive towards the same goal – a greener maritime industry – and that made us a natural match. We are now ready to move our solutions into the next phase of rapid expansion, in a global market, where the frontrunners will show the way.“

    “Moving forward, the time is right for our technologies to be offered to ship-owners and operators worldwide with the help of Yara Marine’s extensive network and experience.”

    Thomas Koniordos, Chief Executive Officer, Yara Marine Technologies, said: “The purpose of our work is to make this industry greener, and we do that by continuously introducing new solutions. Lean Marine’s innovative vessel efficiency technologies is our next important step on that journey. We have spent more than a year analysing dozens of system providers, but no one comes close to what we found at Lean Marine. The savings offered by their technologies made our engineers’ hearts skip a beat. In addition, their experience in propulsion control systems, customized marine engineering, and hydrodynamics really put fast-moving digital developments into good use.”

    “Since we first began discussions with Lean Marine, we have been increasingly impressed with the scope of their technology, as well as their commitment to continue to refine and develop their offerings. We are very much looking forward to including their digital platforms in our expanding portfolio of technologies”, Koniordos continued.

    “We already see several interesting synergies between us. For instance, the integration of wind-assisted propulsion and conventional propulsion systems requires a smart solution, one that is able to dynamically adjust engine power, pitch propeller, and route for real time optimisation of fuel efficiency. This is a very interesting arena now that Yara Marine is bringing WindWings to the market,” Laurin said.

    “I believe we have a particularly good cultural fit with Lean Marine. A healthy planet for future generations is our overall ambition, and we share that with them. With this acquisition, we are one step closer to making that happen,” Koniordos concluded.

    About Lean Marine Sweden AB

    Lean Marine offers innovative solutions for fuel-saving and increased operational efficiency for the marine industry. Our goal is to reduce the environmental impact of operating a vessel. With the head office in Gothenburg on the west coast of Sweden, Lean Marine’s vision is to become a globally recognized player synonymous with direct and effective solutions. Lean Marine’s automated and direct fuel-saving system, FuelOpt™, and state-of-the-art performance management and reporting software, Fleet Analytics™, have been contracted for more than 200 vessels, representing over 50 different ship-owners, and have helped us develop solid experience in improving the bottom line for customers worldwide.

    About Yara Marine Technologies

    Since 2010, Oslo, Norway headquartered Yara Marine Technologies has been a frontrunner in the emissions reduction industry. Today, the company provides a portfolio of green technologies. In addition to SOx scrubbers, Yara Marine offers turnkey Shore Power solutions that enable vessels to connect to onshore power grids while at berth, and the cutting edge WindWings, an advanced wind-assisted propulsion and route optimisation system. WindWings can reduce fuel consumption and CO2emissions by 30% on average trading patterns. Yara Marine works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in its effort to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry. The company has branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.

