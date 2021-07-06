  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 6 18:31

    A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field

    Norske Shell is using Kongsberg Digital’s digital twin solution Kognitwin® Energy to create a virtual representation of their Ormen Lange deepwater gas field. Feeding into the onshore digital twin developed at Nyhamna gas processing facility, the two will combined become the first ever fully integrated reservoir to market digital twin.

    The twin solution from Kongsberg Digital will reimagine the ways of working at Shell and unlock new value in the subsea and subsurface arena. By focusing efforts on digital solutions that scale across assets and installations it is easy to expand and integrate Ormen Lange into the existing onshore dynamic digital twin developed at Nyhamna gas processing facility, resulting in the first ever fully integrated reservoir to market digital twin.

    In October 2019, Norske Shell joined forces with Kongsberg Digital to operationalize an ‘asset of the future’ through a partnership development of the Nyhamna Dynamic Digital Twin, using Kongsberg Digital’s Kognitwin Energy solution. The twin was deployed and up and running by the end of the year and since January 2020 the Nyhamna Dynamic Digital Twin has been in operation and evolving continuously through monthly product releases, focusing on safe, effective and integrated work processes and optimization of production and energy use. With  Nyhamna having paved the way, the decision was made to expand the collaboration with another digital twin of the related Ormen Lange deepwater gas field, which feeds gas to Nyhamna.

    With Ormen Lange, we are very proud to have been awarded the contract for the development of a second digital twin for Norske Shell. This is a direct result of our successful collaboration around the Nyhamna dynamic digital twin. We would particularly like to highlight a strong core product, Kognitwin Energy, rapid deployments, and fast time to value as unique differentiators in this ongoing project. Now, we are eager to help Norske Shell realize the full potential of their assets through integration of these two digital twins, says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital and EVP KONGSBERG.

    The first version of the Ormen Lange digital twin comprises primarily data integrations and visualization of subsea 3D models including production and MEG pipelines, well surface locations and well-bore paths, seabed bathymetry data detailed around the production templates, built documentation and drawings, real time data from DCS and PI and much more. For disciplines and teams across the initial Ormen Lange user base - like Subsea Maintenance, Wells, Flow Assurance, Production Technology, Reservoir Engineering, Process Engineering and Operations - the twin provides unified data for everyone to access across the same work surface. This is the starting point of a longer journey where Kongsberg Digital and Norske Shell will continue to develop valuable features and target specific use cases to enable user groups, disciplines and teams with new ways of working.

    Digital twins are technology for people. The partnership model, combining Kongsberg Digital’s digital capabilities with our own employee’s expertise in the operations and maintenance domain, has been very effective in delivering use cases that let our teams to collaborate better and become more effective. This in turn enable us to save costs and optimize production whilst improving safety and environmental impact, says Rolf Einar Sæter, Digitalisation Manager in Norske Shell.

    The first version of the Ormen Lange digital twin was released to users in Norske Shell last month.

    KONGSBERG DIGITAL: Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for the KONGSBERG group. www.kongsbergdigital.com

    KONGSBERG: KONGSBERG (OSE-ticker: KOG) is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. We work with nations, businesses and research environments to push the boundaries of technology development in industries such as space, offshore and energy, merchant marine, defence and aerospace, and more. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries, creating a total revenue of NOK 25.6bn in 2020.

    Image credit: A/S Norske Shell

Другие новости по темам: Norske Shell, digital twin, Kongsberg Digital  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 6

18:31 A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field
18:07 Research to start on end-of-life oil fields after the UK’s National Oceanography Centre secures funding
17:52 Electric boats square off in Monaco during world's largest e-boat race – test drive opportunity
17:28 Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement
17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract
14:21 De Nora completes acquisition of UV Technologies Division, including Hyde Marine, from Calgon Carbon Corporation
14:00 Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
13:29 Counting the cost of BWT inaction by shipowners
13:18 RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic
12:43 EveRé, CMA CGM, Elengy, TotalEnergies join hands for first BioLNG production project at a French port
12:15 Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY
11:52 Tallink Grupp’s Silja Europa and Baltic Queen use shore power during port stays in Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
11:31 OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco
11:04 Sparta IV delivered 4,000 tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
10:39 Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:23 MABUX: Bunker indexes may increase on July 06
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 5

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico
12:31 Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company
12:09 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes
11:47 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development
11:17 USDOT to provide funding to Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and Georgia Ports Authority under INFRA grant program
10:55 Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka
10:31 Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:14 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly rise on July 05

2021 July 4

14:27 First LNG transfer to Ertuğrul Gazi
13:34 Lake Assault Boats expands its East Coast operations with service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia
12:48 USCG decommissions Bahrain-based Cutters Aquidneck and Adak
12:16 Astrup Fearnley and Veracity by DNV sign partnership to make emissions data predictions
11:18 New DNV Fuel Ready and Gas fuelled ammonia class notations provide maximum flexibility to tackle shipping’s carbon curve

2021 July 3

14:21 CLIA MD Joel Katz says Australia's plan needs to include cruising
13:47 Carnival Corporation announces purchase of shares
12:19 USCG opens seasonal forward operating location in Kotzebue, Alaska
11:12 Maersk signs shipbuilding contract for world's first container vessel fueled by carbon neutral methanol
09:48 HANSEATIC spirit delivered from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don