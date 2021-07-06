2021 July 6 10:39

Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment

Carnival Cruise Line returned to guest operations from PortMiami with Carnival Horizon’s departure on July 5 – the line’s first sailing from the port in nearly 16 months. Carnival Horizon was joined by Mardi Gras, the line’s newest and most innovative ship, for a special sailaway moment in the PortMiami channel on departure.



Carnival Horizon is sailing on a six-day cruise to Amber Cove (Dominican Republic) and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay, part of its year-round schedule of six= and eight-day Caribbean and Bahamian voyages from Miami.