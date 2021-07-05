2021 July 5 17:42

“K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation

M/V CAPE TAWEELAH a dry bulk carrier operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) rescued 35 people in distress after receiving a request from MRCC LAS PALMAS at off the coast of south of Gran Canaria Island, on June 29 (local time). All rescued people were safely disembarked at Tenerife, Spain.



OVERVIEW OF CAPE TAWEELAH

Captain：Jonathan Funa

Flag：Marshall Islands

Type of Vessel：Dry bulk carrier

Gross Tonnage：93,702 tons

Shipowner：Taiyo Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Ship management：New Century Overseas Management, Inc.