Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for Phase 2 of reconstruction works at the Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex in the port of Ust-Luga (the Leningrad Region).

NOVATEK’s Complex in the port of Ust-Luga makes products with high added value. The feedstock is provided by Purovsky plant. Oil products are pumped from the tanks to the berth and shipped by tankers to export markets.



The project documentation provides for Phase II of the Complex reconstruction including construction of the new unit for processing of stable gas condensate and reconstruction of utilities for connection with the new facility. The project also foresees construction of a process pipe rack, an engineering building and an amenity block, a distribution substation, a standby diesel station, sewage pumping station and other technologican and auxiliary facilities.



Road links with new facilities will be built from the existing approaches to the port of Ust-Luga.

NOVATEK’s Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex in the port of Ust-Luga was put into operation in 2013.In 2020, it processed 7.007 million tonnes of stable gas condensate with a total out put of 6.837 million tonnes including 4.385 million tonnes of light and heavy naphtha, 1.036 million tonnes of jet fuel, 1.416 million tonnes diesel fraction and ship fuel (fuel oil).



