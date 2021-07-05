2021 July 5 16:37

Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India

Image credit: Aker Solutions



The technology group Wärtsilä will develop the regasification system for a new offshore LNG terminal to be built in the Bay of Bengal. The project is headed by Crown LNG, a Norwegian group specialising in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions, with Oslo-based engineering company Aker Solutions as the main contractor. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will conduct the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the regasification system. The early phase of the FEED contract was booked in May 2021. Final Investment Decision for the project expected in 2022 with further equipment delivery of the regasification systems.The terminal will sit on the seabed approximately 19 kilometres north-east of Kakinada on India’s east coast, approximately 11 km from the shoreline. It will be exposed to challenging monsoon weather conditions, and Wärtsilä’s extensive experience in delivering regasification systems for more than 20 similar floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) around the world was cited as a major consideration in the award of the contract.The Wärtsilä system will serve the terminal with an annual regasification capacity of 7.2 million metric tonnes, and will include the boil-off gas (BOG) handling and fuel gas systems.“This will be a challenging project, and the companies selected to engineer and design the systems required must be well qualified. Wärtsilä has an excellent track record in delivering regasification systems, and we are confident that they are a good match this assignment,” said Sturla Magnus, EVP Topsides & Facilities in Aker Solutions.“We are honoured to have been chosen to design and deliver the regasification system for this LNG terminal project. Our regas systems are delivered as complete modules, with all the engineering, component procurement, and construction of the module carried out entirely by the company’s execution team. This makes integrating the modules very easy, and we look forward to smooth inter-connection work with the other project partners,” commented Reidar Strande, General Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.It is estimated that the LNG terminal will be completed and fully operational approximately three years after the final investment decision has been made.Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief:Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.Wärtsilä in brief:Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.