2021 July 5 12:09

Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes

Image source: Rosterminalugol

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal, says its throughput in January-June 2021 totaled 12.3 million tonnes.

A total of 230 million tonnes has been shipped from the terminal launching. The milestone tonnes was loaded on the Post-Panamax ship Pia Oldendorff which took 108,900 tonnes of coal on 29 June 2021.

In the reported period, the terminal handled 166 ships with average shipload of 73,982 tonnes (up 7.25%, year-on-year). The Post-Panamax ship Redmer Oldendorff was the largest one handled over the period. It was loaded with more than 112,500 tonnes of coal bound for the European Union.



Between January and June, the stevedore handled 165,859 open-top railcars which delivered 12 million tonnes of coal. The share of innovative railcars with up to 25 tonnes per axle makes 54.5% (90,430 units). Average daily handling of railcars - 910 units.



According to the statement, the growth was particularly driven by a well coordinated work of all the company’s service as well as improvement of warehouse logistics and modernization of equipment. Besides, the result should be attributed to an efficient work with Oktyabrskaya Railway and the Luzhskaya railway station ensuring smooth handling of railcars arriving in the port. 75% of cargo was delivered to the port by long trains allowing to reduce the delivery time.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2020, the terminal handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal (+8.2%, year-on-year).

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.