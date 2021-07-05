  The version for the print
  2021 July 5 11:47

    Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development

    Aker Solutions has won a sizable (between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million) contract from OKEA for modifications on the Draugen platform to enable processing of gas from the Hasselmus discovery.

    The contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of new equipment. The scope covers hook-up of new riser, a new inlet arrangement with electrical heater, new inlet scrubber, valve arrangement, revamp of gas export compressors and modifications of the condensate train.

    "We look forward to working with OKEA in this project. Aker Solutions has a strong and dedicated team with proven experience in delivering offshore modifications, safely and with top quality. Our efficient and flexible execution model will ensure minimum interruption of the ongoing production," said Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ electrification, modifications and maintenance business.

    The 190 work-years contract will be executed from Norway with prefabrication work in Egersund, engineering, procurement and project management in Trondheim and Kristiansund and other services offshore.

    The work starts immediately and is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.

    The Hasselmus field is located 145 kilometers north of Kristiansund in the Norwegian Sea. It is a single well subsea development solution with tie-back to the Draugen platform.

    The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2021 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications business segment.

    Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

