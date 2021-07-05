2021 July 5 13:22

Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) announces a top management transition with Mr. Vijay Arora taking over as Managing Director with effect from 1st July 2021. This appointment follows the superannuation of Mr. Suresh Sinha on 30th June 2021.



A qualified Marine Engineer with a professional experience of more than three decades, Mr. Arora has strong maritime expertise under his belt. During his long tenure at IRClass, Mr. Arora has worked in various survey stations in India and abroad and has handled multiple responsibilities within IRClass.



Some of his key contributions in international forums include member of the IACS Statutory Panel, Chairman of the IACS Safety Panel and held the Chair of IACS GPG from July 2019 to June 2020. He participated in the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO’s) Ship Design and Construction (SDC), Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE), Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) & Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).



"We have a capable and dynamic team which strives to improve service levels for our customers and stakeholders. I look forward to build on the strong foundations with a renewed focus on innovation and safety. I am confident that the rapid changes in the regulatory as well as technological domains within the maritime sector will provide multiple growth avenues for IRClass", said Mr. Arora.