2021 July 5 12:31

Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company

Inchcape Shipping Services registered in England and John Keells Holdings PLC registered in Sri Lanka have signed a joint venture agreement recently which has resulted in the formation of “Inchcape Mackinnon Mackenzie Shipping (Private) Limited”. Inchcape Mackinnon Mackenzie will provide a diverse range of maritime services in Sri Lanka which includes Port Agency, Husbandry, Crew logistics services, Ship chandelling, Bunker fuel supply arrangement, Liner Agency, Marine Survey & Inspection, Logistics services to oil and gas, construction, dredging, cable-laying, Cruise tourism and others sectors, Military support services and Maritime Consultancy.



With 174 years of service to the international shipping industry and 240 offices in 60 countries, comprising a team of over 2,500 professional and committed staff, Inchcape is one of the largest maritime service providers in the world. Inchcape’s unique geographical footprint means it can offer customers a full range of services, delivered safely and with a consistent commitment to exceptional service, governance and transparency wherever they are in the world.



John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), is Sri Lanka's largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. With a history of over 150 years, John Keells Group provides employment to over 14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka's 'Most Respected Entity' for the last 15 Years by LMD Magazine. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a Participant of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of “Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow” through John Keells Foundation and through the social entrepreneurship initiative, ‘Plasticcycle’, which is a catalyst in significantly reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.



JKH ports and shipping businesses comprise Sri Lanka’s first private sector terminal operator – South Asia Gateway Terminals in consortium with A.P. Moller terminals, Lanka Marine Services – the primary supplier of marine bunker fuels and lubricants in Sri Lanka and Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company (Shipping) Limited, which is widely known and respected by both Sri Lankan and overseas shipping communities.



Mr. Zafir Hashim, the Sector head of the transportation sector of John Keells group had this to say about this new development “We are excited about the new joint venture between Inchcape and JKH. Given the global presence of Inchcape and the local presence of JKH, we are sure we can provide an exceptional service to both international and local clients. With Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the global maritime route, the services offered through this joint venture will certainly attract a multitude of new clients to call at the shores of Sri Lanka for ship related services”.



“It is long overdue that Inchcape have a presence in Sri Lanka. This new venture will allow Inchcape to offer an improved and expanded offering to its customers in this growing and important market. We could not have a better partner to take this next step than John Keells Group and Mackinnon Mackenzie Shipping. “ - Mr. Matthew Paice, Vice President Marine Services for Middle East, South Asia and Africa of Inchcape.



Inchcape Mackinnon Mackenzie Shipping (Private) Limited will offer differentiated value proposition as an experienced and reliable link in our customer's supply chain and aims to be a leading provider of high-quality maritime services in Sri Lanka.



ABOUT Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services is a global provider of port agency and maritime services, with 240 offices in 60 countries and a team of 2,500 professional and dedicated staff. Inchcape’s unique geographical footprint means it can offer customers a full range of services, delivered safely, transparently and with exceptional service wherever they are in the world.



Inchcape’s diverse global customer base includes owners and charterers in the oil, cruise, container and bulk commodity sectors, as well as naval, government and inter-governmental organisations.