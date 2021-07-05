  The version for the print
  2021 July 5 10:55

    Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka

    Image source: Shchekinoazot
    Tanking Terminal Kotka is the second terminal put into operation in 2021

    Fertilog Group and United Chemical Company Shchekinoazot have put into operation Tanking Terminal Kotka (TTK) in the port of Kotka, the second terminal over the year, says Shchekinoazot.

    The terminal launched in January 2021 is intended for handling of urea while the new terminal will be used for methanol produced by Shchekinoazot that will let expand the company’s export opportunities.

    Storage capacity of TTK is 20,000 tonnes. Annual capacity of the new terminal – 600,000 tonnes of methanol.

    Fertilog Group is a cargo transshipment operator that specializes in mineral fertilizers and liquid chemical cargo transshipment at the port of HaminaKotka, Finland. Fertilog Group includes Fertilog OY, Stanoil and FTK. Fertilog Group provides such services as transportation of chemical fertilizers by railroad, forwarding, warehousing, wagon unloading, ship loading and cooperation with shipping companies. Fertilog Group has been operating in Finland for over 10 years, during which over 10 million tons of various cargo have been transshipped at the Port of HaminaKotka.

    Shchekinoazot is a manufacturer of industrial chemicals in Russia.

    The company has been operating in the Russian and international markets of chemical raw materials and products for over 60 years. It is one of the largest exporters to Western and Eastern Europe, CIS, Asia, Latin America and the USA. Exports account for 70% of the company’s sales.

    In autumn 2021, Shchekinoazot is set to complete the construction and put into operation its new facility for production of methanol with annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

  RSS

