2021 July 5 14:27

Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) will make a special presentation of its Cruise Champion award at this year’s Cruise360 Australasia conference, recognising the determination of Australian and New Zealand travel agents during the pandemic.



The Cruise Champion award is ordinarily presented at CLIA’s annual Cruise Industry Awards, honouring an individual travel agent member who has excelled as a champion for the cruise industry. While the awards and presentation night have been suspended during the pandemic, CLIA has announced it will make a special presentation of the Cruise Champion category in recognition of the devastating circumstances travel agents have been operating in.



“The Cruise Champion award honours an outstanding individual who embodies CLIA’s mission of educating, advocating and promoting the cruise industry,” said CLIA Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz. “In such difficult times we are incredibly grateful for the support and determination shown by our members, so we want to celebrate those who have continued to strive for our industry’s future success.”



CLIA Australasia’s Cruise Champion Award recognises CLIA Travel Agents who have actively championed on behalf of the cruise industry. In the absence of CLIA’s annual Cruise Industry Awards for 2020 and recognising the important contribution that CLIA travel agents have made to support the industry’s advocacy for cruise resumption, CLIA is inviting nominations for Cruise Champion to be awarded at the Cruise360 Conference in Sydney on Friday 27 August 2021. Nominations (self or peer) for the CLIA Australasia Cruise Champion Award will be open from 1 July until 31 July 2021 and must be submitted via the online nomination form.