  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 5 10:31

    Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact

    Carnival Cruise Line kicked off its first cruise from in almost 16 months from PortMiami, The Cruise Capital of the World, with the departure of Carnival Horizon, providing a significant boost to the local economy and the tens of thousands of jobs in South Florida that are supported by the cruise industry.

    Carnival's resumption of service in Miami provides guests with a much-anticipated vacation and is a further boost to the economy both locally and throughout the state.  Florida is number one in the nation in cruise embarkations with the cruise industry contributing more than $9 billion in direct purchases and responsible for over 159,000 jobs.  In Miami-Dade alone, cruise activity generates approximately $7 billion of spend and 40,000 jobs annually.  Of the 437,000 cruise industry-supported jobs in the USA, nearly 37% are in Florida.

    Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald and Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald kicked off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests on board.  Prior to Duffy's remarks, a moment of silence was held to honor those affected by the tragedy in Surfside.

    "PortMiami is our number one homeport in terms of ships and passenger embarkations and today's return to cruising with Carnival Horizon represents an important first step in getting our company back to business while infusing much-needed capital to the thousands of workers who rely on the cruise industry for their livelihood," said Duffy.  "The past year has been challenging to say the least and I wish to thank our state and local officials, PortMiami, and our business partners and suppliers for their incredible support and patience during this time."

     "The restart of cruise ships from Miami is an exciting day for Miami's longshoremen.  We have approximately 800 members at PortMiami and their wages dropped as much as 80% during the nearly 16-month cruise suspension.  Today with Carnival Horizon's first sailing, we get back to work and look forward to supporting our families again," said Torin Ragin, president, International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) Local 1416.

    Carnival Horizon will set sail today at 4 p.m. for a six-day cruise with stops in Amber Cove (Dominican Republic) and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay.

    In addition to Carnival Horizon's departure this afternoon, Carnival Vista departed Galveston yesterday, with Carnival Breeze departing from Galveston July 15 and Carnival Miracle kicking off the line's Alaska season from Seattle July 27. Mardi Gras, the line's newest ship, sets sail from Port Canaveral July 31.  Other ships in the Carnival fleet will begin service in August.

    Hi- and low-res images of today's event are available here.  A video broll package is available here.   

    For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

    About Carnival Cruise Line
    Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities.  The line's newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) starts sailing from Port Canaveral, Fla., on July 31, 2021.  As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami.

Другие новости по темам: resumption of service, Carnival Cruise Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico
12:31 Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings form joint venture company
12:09 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 6M’21 totaled 12.3 million tonnes
11:47 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for Hasselmus development
11:17 USDOT to provide funding to Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and Georgia Ports Authority under INFRA grant program
10:55 Fertilog Group and Shchekinoazot put into operation 600,000-tonne methanol terminal in Hamina-Kotka
10:31 Carnival Cruise Line returns to guest operations from PortMiami, bolstering local economic impact
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:14 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly rise on July 05

2021 July 4

14:27 First LNG transfer to Ertuğrul Gazi
13:34 Lake Assault Boats expands its East Coast operations with service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia
12:48 USCG decommissions Bahrain-based Cutters Aquidneck and Adak
12:16 Astrup Fearnley and Veracity by DNV sign partnership to make emissions data predictions
11:18 New DNV Fuel Ready and Gas fuelled ammonia class notations provide maximum flexibility to tackle shipping’s carbon curve

2021 July 3

14:21 CLIA MD Joel Katz says Australia's plan needs to include cruising
13:47 Carnival Corporation announces purchase of shares
12:19 USCG opens seasonal forward operating location in Kotzebue, Alaska
11:12 Maersk signs shipbuilding contract for world's first container vessel fueled by carbon neutral methanol
09:48 HANSEATIC spirit delivered from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don
17:39 Reception of waste in Finnish ports to be enhanced
17:15 Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announce amendment of Term Loan Facility
17:00 ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping
16:43 JAXPORT sets port record for container volumes in May
16:38 Belfast Harbour Chair David Dobbin completes six year term at the helm of Northern Ireland’s leading port
16:22 Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-RAY due to Tropical Storm Elsa
15:55 Research institutes invited to apply for financing for winter navigation research and development projects for 2022
15:31 CMA CGM Group steps up its strategic inland development in Europe with the acquisition of Spanish rail operator Continental Rail
15:19 Van Oord held naming ceremonies for two hybrid water injection vessels
15:06 Agreement signed for construction of Vysotsk Grain Terminal
14:27 New Norwegian export credit agency Eksfin is fully operational from 1 July 2021
14:10 Vyborg Shipyard lays down scientific research vessel for Russian Academy of Sciences
13:19 Resilience of critical entities: good multi-level cross-sectoral collaboration crucial for disaster preparedness, risk reduction and reinforcing resilience
12:38 Bridge or tunnel between Ireland and Great Britain likely to cost £40 billion
12:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs rose by 2.5% in 6M’21
11:30 Throughput of Azov port in 6M’2021 rose by 25% YoY
11:08 HMM orders twelve 13,000 TEU containerships
10:48 Crowley appoints John Claybrooks as Chief Marketing Officer
10:27 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 3.7% YoY
10:09 Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 553 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1
09:21 MABUX: Bunker indexes may rise on July 02
09:17 Oil prices fluctuate amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 July 1

18:21 Torqeedo begins construction of new headquarters facility
17:46 Industry’s support for piracy declaration rises to nearly 350 signatures
17:23 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of Kognitwin® Energy dynamic digital twin SaaS-solution