2021 July 3 13:47

Carnival Corporation announces purchase of shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced stock swap program, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that on 1 July 2021, Carnival Corporation purchased 167,000 Carnival plc ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid of £17.00 per share. The highest price paid was £17.15 per share and the lowest price paid was £16.78 per share.



The shares will be held by Carnival Corporation in accordance with the terms of the articles of association of Carnival plc and will not carry voting rights for so long as they are held by Carnival Corporation or its subsidiaries. None of the purchased shares will be cancelled or held as treasury shares.