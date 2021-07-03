2021 July 3 09:48

HANSEATIC spirit delivered from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany

VARD says it has delivered HANSEATIC spirit, the third expedition cruise vessel from VARD to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Germany. The handover of HANSEATIC spirit completes the series of three vessels in the new Hapag-Lloyd Cruises expedition class. The HANSEATIC spirit will now join the state-of-the art expedition fleet alongside its structurally identical sister ships, the HANSEATIC nature and HANSEATIC inspiration, delivered by VARD in 2019. The 138 meters long and 22 meters wide HANSEATIC spirit embarks today on its journey from Norway to Hamburg. She will set sail on its maiden voyage at the end of August.



“We are proud to welcome the HANSEATIC spirit as the newest member of the fleet. I am delighted that we have been able to work successfully with the VARD shipyard in a challenging period to complete this build and we can now showcase a state-of-the-art expedition fleet with three small and maneuverable 5-star expedition ships. I have great respect for everyone involved and would like to extend my thanks to them all,” said Julian Pfitzner, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.



General Manager for the Business Unit Cruise in VARD, Attilio Dapelo says: “I’m really impressed of all co-workers at VARD and Fincantieri, the team from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and all involved in this project. To build a ship like this, is quite a challenge. In addition, we’ve been faced with tremendous additional pressure due to COVID. Despite all this, thanks to an excellent and solution-oriented cooperation, we have succeeded to get HANSEATIC spirit finalized and delivered. It is a beautiful vessel which earns its name Spirit.”



Like its sister ships the HANSEATIC nature and HANSEATIC inspiration, the HANSEATIC spirit can accommodate 230 guests or 199 guests. The newbuilding contract for the vessel was achieved in 2018. The steel cutting ceremony of HANSEATIC spirit took place in June 2019 at Vard Tulcea in Romania. The keel laying followed in July 2019 and work began on building the hull of the expedition ship. The ship was towed to Vard Langsten in Norway at the end of 2020 for further outfitting, finalizing, testing and delivery.



The vessel was formally delivered at the handover ceremony at Vard Langsten on 28th June 2021.



Yard Director at Vard Langsten, Ronny Opsjøn Langset says: «All three sister ships in the new Hapag-Lloyd Cruise expedition class are now delivered. When developing these beautiful vessels, we really had to use the best of our skills across borders and disciplines. The vessels are delivered with the highest standards all the way from ship design, technical solutions, noise and vibrations, and the perfection of the interior quality. Thanks to the commitment and dedication of all our designers, system developers and shipbuilders, we have managed to build and deliver this unique fleet of luxury expedition cruise ships. Today, I’m really delighted to hand over HANSEATIC spirit to its owners.