    Agreement signed for construction of Vysotsk Grain Terminal

    Image source: Vyborg District Administration
    Total investments into the Vysotsk Grain Terminal project are estimated at RUB 13 billion

    On 2 July 2021, Vyborg District Administration hosted the signing of an agreement on cooperation in implementation of the Vysotsk Grain Terminal project. The document was signed by Acting Head of the Vyborg District Administration Valery Savinov, General Director of Technotrans LLC Victor Chuikin and Head of Vysotsk Administration Sergey Sakharovsky.

    According to the press release of the Vyborg District Administration, the parties discussed implementation of the Vysotsk Grain Terminal project, the plans for 2021 and establishment of a permanent working group for operational coordination. They also defined the persons responsible for interaction.

    More than 400 jobs are to be generated under the investment project.

    Vysotsk Grain Terminal is to be built on the eastern shore of the Bolshaya Pikhtovaya Bay (Vyborg District).

    The project is aimed at creation of a dedicated coal terminal ensuring development of Russia’s export potential, expansion of North-West ports’ capacity, taking over of grain cargo from the ports of the Baltic states, construction of a facility for a high-level processing of wheat in order to enhance food security of the country and increase exports of products with high added value.

    The VGT complex is to include a terminal and a wheat processing facility with a common transport and utility infrastructure.

    The terminal is intended for transshipment of export grain from the railway transport onto seaborne transport as well as transshipment of import cargo from seaborne transport on the railway transport with a short-term storage of cargo at dedicated facilities.

