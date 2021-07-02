2021 July 2 14:10

Vyborg Shipyard lays down scientific research vessel for Russian Academy of Sciences

The ship is intended for scientific research in the global ocean

On 1 July 2021, Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a ceremonial keel-laying of a scientific research vessel (RV). According to the company’s press center, the ship is intended for the activities of the Russian Academy of Science (RAS).

The ship will be named after RAS Academician Nikolai Lavyorov, a scientist from the field of geology, uranium geochemistry, mineral survey and exploration.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Science an Education Aleksey Medvedev, RAS Corresponding Member Konstantin Lobanov, Nikolai Lavyorov's daughter Tatyana Lavyorova, and the shipyard management.

Aleksandr Solovyov, General Director of Vyborg Shipyard, greeted the guests. Aleksey Medvedev emphasized the historical significance of the project.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.