2021 July 2 12:14

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs rose by 2.5% in 6M’21

Photo by PortNews

As of 1 July 2021, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don Basin of inland waterways of Russia totaled 3.252 million tonnes, which is 2.5% more than in the same period 2020, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reported period, transportation of transit cargo fell by 4%, year-on-year, to 2.756 million tonnes while internal turnover rose by 68% to 496,000 tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 2,088 vessels and ATBs: 982/1,106 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2020 — 2,235: 1,037/ 1,198).

In June 2021, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin rose by 23% year-on-year to 1.379 tonnes including heavy fuel oil (22.6%), sulphur (17.2%) and wheat (16.6%). Transit flow climbed by 12% to 1.201million tonnes, internal turnover – 4 times to 178,000 tonnes.

Vessel traffic in June totaled 789 ships and ATBs including 396/393 proceeding downstream and upstream (In June 2020 – 781: 367/414.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.