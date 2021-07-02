2021 July 2 11:30

Throughput of Azov port in 6M’2021 rose by 25% YoY

Image source: seaport of Azov

The port’s coal turnover surged 2-fold

In January-June 2021, seaport of Azov handled 4.125 million tonnes of cargo, up 25%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 25%, year-on-year, to 3.536 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 25% to 1.783 tonnes, imports – by 8% to 241,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 28% to 1.512 million tonnes, transit - by 22% to 589,000 tonnes, ,



In the reported period, handling of coal grew 2-fold to 536,000 tonnes, grain handling climbed by 2% to 2.729 million tonnes, oil products - by 5% to 575,000 tonnes.



In January-June 2021, the port of Azov registered 1,327 arrivals and 1,346 departures versus 1,140 arrivals and 1,144 departures in January-June 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.