  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 2 14:27

    New Norwegian export credit agency Eksfin is fully operational from 1 July 2021

    Oslo-headquartered Export Finance Norway, the result of a merger between former government agencies GIEK and Export Credit Norway, has opened its doors and is fully operational from 1 July 2021.

    The merger of the two predecessor agencies forms part of a larger redesign by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries of the government apparatus around export promotion and export credit financing. The improvements are designed to increase the quality and efficiency of services and make the system easier to navigate for end users.

    “We want to make official export financing more accessible, more efficient and easier to understand. The merger will benefit new and existing users in their internationalization efforts. This is important as activity increases after the pandemic,” said Minister of Trade Iselin Nybø.

    “There are only advantages to this merger. Exporters and their customers can now partner a simpler and more accessible organization while streamlining the export credit process also benefits the Norwegian state,” said incoming Eskfin CEO Tone Lunde Bakker.

    The entire range of products and services available previously from GIEK and Export Credit Norway remain on offer, and the Norwegian government will continue to back Eskfin’s AAA-rated guarantees.

    Streamlined communication

    “Crucially, combining the administration of both loans and guarantees means customers, banks and financial institutions will co-operate with just one state-run organization, instead of two,” said Lunde Bakker.

    Exporters, loan recipients, banks and financing institutions will have one point of contact both for new loans and guarantees and all ensuing follow-up. Transaction-based advisory services will also be accessible from just one organisation, while there will be just one departmental team involved in negotiations for both new business and restructurings. The need for coordination between the government as loan provider and as guarantor in the same transaction is also eliminated.

    Simplified loan documentation is another important benefit, as well as a single marketing stream and overall fewer personnel to deal with.

    Focus on key sectors

    In 2020, Eksfin’s predecessors issued, respectively, NOK 15bn (EUR 1.5bn) in risk capacity through state guarantees and 18 loan transations worth NOK 3bn in total. Eksfin will continue their focus on key international markets including Energy (hydropower, offshore wind and wind power, battery and solar power technologies, and offshore oil and gas); Maritime (shipyards including subcontractors); Seafood (aquaculture and fishing technology); Finance (trade finance and insurance); and Mainland Industries (energy-intensive industries including defence and high-end manufacturing).

    Sustainability trend

    Given that global demand for hydrocarbons will likely decrease in future, Norway’s unique expertise and technology competence gained from oil and gas form an ideal springboard from which to build up new, large and sustainable industries with integrated value chains and complete ecosystems already in place.

    “As Norway reduces its dependence on oil and gas, the development of greener industries and new technologies is a key export priority,” said Lunde Bakker.

    There is particular growth potential in renewable energy such as offshore wind and innovative hydrogen and battery technologies. Many of Eksfin’s recent loans are to green projects such as hybrid-electric ships, conversion of offshore vessels, and supply and services for major offshore wind projects around the world.

    New export council

    The government is further strengthening the export-credit financing system with the creation of a dedicated Export Strategy Council to be based in Ålesund in Møre og Romsdal county – a region with a long tradition and strong cluster of export-oriented companies. The council will work closely with industry, key national research funding and advisory organs and the Foreign Ministry to identify, prioritise and develop strategic export initiatives targeting new and fast-growing markets worldwide.

    Long banking experience

    Lunde Bakker (58) will be a familiar face to those who already know the commercial banking sector in the Nordic countries. She was formerly managing director of Swedbank Norge, and brings with her many years of customer-facing credit expertise and leadership experience.

    “I very much look forward to getting down to work as part of the Eksfin team. We will do our utmost to help boost Norwegian exports and contribute to the repositioning of the Norwegian economy, especially after what has been a challenging year for exporters in light of the pandemic,” she said. “I invite interested parties to contact Eksfin regarding international project and risk financing. Backed by the state, we have deep pockets and an excellent portfolio of financial instruments available on competitive terms.”

    Lunde Bakker begins in her new role on 2 August.

    About Eksfin

    Export Finance Norway (Eksfin) is a management company under the wing of Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. Eksfin promotes Norwegian exports by supporting Norwegian companies, foreign buyers and their banks with a broad range of state-backed loans, guarantees and expert advisory services. Eksin’s financial solutions represent a state-backed supplement to the private banking and finance market. Eksfin was established on 1 July 2021 through the merger of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK) and Export Credit Norway AS.

Другие новости по темам: Eksfin, export finance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don
17:39 Reception of waste in Finnish ports to be enhanced
17:15 Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announce amendment of Term Loan Facility
17:00 ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping
16:43 JAXPORT sets port record for container volumes in May
16:38 Belfast Harbour Chair David Dobbin completes six year term at the helm of Northern Ireland’s leading port
16:22 Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-RAY due to Tropical Storm Elsa
15:55 Research institutes invited to apply for financing for winter navigation research and development projects for 2022
15:31 CMA CGM Group steps up its strategic inland development in Europe with the acquisition of Spanish rail operator Continental Rail
15:19 Van Oord held naming ceremonies for two hybrid water injection vessels
15:06 Agreement signed for construction of Vysotsk Grain Terminal
14:27 New Norwegian export credit agency Eksfin is fully operational from 1 July 2021
14:10 Vyborg Shipyard lays down scientific research vessel for Russian Academy of Sciences
13:19 Resilience of critical entities: good multi-level cross-sectoral collaboration crucial for disaster preparedness, risk reduction and reinforcing resilience
12:38 Bridge or tunnel between Ireland and Great Britain likely to cost £40 billion
12:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs rose by 2.5% in 6M’21
11:30 Throughput of Azov port in 6M’2021 rose by 25% YoY
11:08 HMM orders twelve 13,000 TEU containerships
10:48 Crowley appoints John Claybrooks as Chief Marketing Officer
10:27 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 3.7% YoY
10:09 Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 553 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1
09:21 MABUX: Bunker indexes may rise on July 02
09:17 Oil prices fluctuate amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 July 1

18:21 Torqeedo begins construction of new headquarters facility
17:46 Industry’s support for piracy declaration rises to nearly 350 signatures
17:23 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of Kognitwin® Energy dynamic digital twin SaaS-solution
17:00 International Association of Ports and Harbors elects new board of directors
16:41 IAPH2021: Sustainability Awards winners announced
16:19 Alliance MD2 service returns to APM Terminals Barcelona
16:00 New IAPH President and Vice President were elected
15:42 AEC: Investment matrix for digital connectivity projects in the Arctic
15:23 Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm
15:04 Maersk Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah Port enter strategic partnership to establish Maersk’s first petrochemical hub in the Kingdom
14:37 CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic
14:26 RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development
13:35 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY
13:14 ShipDC welcomes Navarino to IoS-OP
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021
12:33 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring
12:18 Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme
12:08 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021
11:23 The world's first flying hydrogen boat is a fact
11:00 Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy
10:39 MPA: New and extended support for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers in MaritimeSG together package
10:21 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam outfitting Rederij Devan’s new beam trawler
10:19 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01
09:33 Oil prices rise amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 30

2021 June 30

18:27 CMA CGM SORBONNE ninth 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel
18:08 Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers
17:45 Rosmorport’s Petropavlovsk Branch offers captain’s advisor services
17:26 First steel cut for HMS Belfast
16:32 LR to focus growth on maritime industry with expanded role and service offering
16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics