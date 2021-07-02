2021 July 2 10:27

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 3.7% YoY

Image source: CPC

In January-June 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 30.03 million tonnes of crude oil, down 3.7%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In June 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 5,073,782 tons (41,198,084 barrels) of crude oil. In the said month, the MT processed 50 tankers, thus during the first six months of the current year, 290 vessel were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Out of the 5,073,782 tons lifted in June 2021, 2,188,765 tons of crude was from the Tengiz field, 924,494 tons from the Karachaganak field, 1,303,364 tons from the Kashagan field, and 113,543 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In June, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,530,166 tons of crude oil with another 543,616 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia.

From 2001 through to 30 June 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 6,937 tankers. During the said period, 734,898 597 net tons of crude oil were delivered to world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. That included 640,773,275 tons of crude oil came from Kazakhstan and 94,125,322 tons of oil produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

