  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 2 12:38

    Bridge or tunnel between Ireland and Great Britain likely to cost £40 billion

    Photo: BPA
    A new assessment commissioned by the British Ports Association (BPA) from a leading engineering firm estimates that a fixed-link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which is currently being considered by the Government, is likely to cost in the region of £40 billion, with a negligible return on investment.  

    Published by the BPA today, the report; I Have a Bridge to Sell You: Making The Case for Port Connectivity, brings together an expert-led technical evaluation of the Government's plans for a GB-NI fixed-link, with the BPA's proposals for a Comprehensive Port Connectivity Programme. The report highlights how for a fraction of the funding, significant return on investment can be harnessed by the Exchequer by investing in more productive infrastructure.

    Expert engineers warn of several key challenges which could make the project untenable:

    • Experts concluded that the scale and challenge of the project are unprecedented and as a result costs would be unmanageable.
    • Physical constraints, such as water depth and metocean conditions mean the option of a bridge is out of the question. However, the length and depth of water, dumped munitions and complex geology also mean a tunnel is also a challenging and costly prospect.
    • The project would also pour water on the Government’s green agenda, with the resulting modal shift from shipping to road (if the bridge was actually used by hauliers) would raise emissions by 133%. While the materials to even construct the link also come with staggering environmental costs.
    • Efficiency of freight transport would also be poor if the link was established. There is no natural place for Brexit checks of goods to occur and journey times will increase, with HGV drivers having to take a break before or after transiting the link to avoid breaking the law on legal limits for driving time.

    Commenting, Phoebe Warneford-Thomson, Policy Manager and Economic Analyst at the British Ports Association and author of the report, said: "This report makes clear that Government's suggestion of a fixed link between GB-NI represents a redundant and irresponsible use of public money. It would be much better spent on other infrastructure priorities."

    "The BPA has prepared a comprehensive port connectivity programme, which sets out a productive alternative plan for investment. Our plans are a fraction of the cost of the fixed-link, with an anticipated 400% return on investment derived through cost savings for businesses, with a positive impact on emissions and the net-zero agenda."

    "Our programme highlights key examples of work that should be undertaken to consider the matter of port connectivity, drawing on the work of the Government's 2018 Port Connectivity Study and the BPA’s own research."

    The British Ports Association (BPA) is the national association for ports, harbours and terminals, speaking for over 100 port authorities who own and operate over 400 ports, terminals and port facilities. We represent the interests of a diverse group of ports to all tiers of government. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: British Ports Association, ports, bridge  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 2

18:13 DP World acquires leading US-based supply chain solutions provider
18:00 Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don
17:39 Reception of waste in Finnish ports to be enhanced
17:15 Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announce amendment of Term Loan Facility
17:00 ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping
16:43 JAXPORT sets port record for container volumes in May
16:38 Belfast Harbour Chair David Dobbin completes six year term at the helm of Northern Ireland’s leading port
16:22 Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-RAY due to Tropical Storm Elsa
15:55 Research institutes invited to apply for financing for winter navigation research and development projects for 2022
15:31 CMA CGM Group steps up its strategic inland development in Europe with the acquisition of Spanish rail operator Continental Rail
15:19 Van Oord held naming ceremonies for two hybrid water injection vessels
15:06 Agreement signed for construction of Vysotsk Grain Terminal
14:27 New Norwegian export credit agency Eksfin is fully operational from 1 July 2021
14:10 Vyborg Shipyard lays down scientific research vessel for Russian Academy of Sciences
13:19 Resilience of critical entities: good multi-level cross-sectoral collaboration crucial for disaster preparedness, risk reduction and reinforcing resilience
12:38 Bridge or tunnel between Ireland and Great Britain likely to cost £40 billion
12:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs rose by 2.5% in 6M’21
11:30 Throughput of Azov port in 6M’2021 rose by 25% YoY
11:08 HMM orders twelve 13,000 TEU containerships
10:48 Crowley appoints John Claybrooks as Chief Marketing Officer
10:27 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’21 fell by 3.7% YoY
10:09 Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 553 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1
09:21 MABUX: Bunker indexes may rise on July 02
09:17 Oil prices fluctuate amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 July 1

18:21 Torqeedo begins construction of new headquarters facility
17:46 Industry’s support for piracy declaration rises to nearly 350 signatures
17:23 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of Kognitwin® Energy dynamic digital twin SaaS-solution
17:00 International Association of Ports and Harbors elects new board of directors
16:41 IAPH2021: Sustainability Awards winners announced
16:19 Alliance MD2 service returns to APM Terminals Barcelona
16:00 New IAPH President and Vice President were elected
15:42 AEC: Investment matrix for digital connectivity projects in the Arctic
15:23 Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm
15:04 Maersk Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah Port enter strategic partnership to establish Maersk’s first petrochemical hub in the Kingdom
14:37 CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic
14:26 RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development
13:35 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY
13:14 ShipDC welcomes Navarino to IoS-OP
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021
12:33 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring
12:18 Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme
12:08 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021
11:23 The world's first flying hydrogen boat is a fact
11:00 Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy
10:39 MPA: New and extended support for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers in MaritimeSG together package
10:21 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam outfitting Rederij Devan’s new beam trawler
10:19 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01
09:33 Oil prices rise amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 30

2021 June 30

18:27 CMA CGM SORBONNE ninth 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel
18:08 Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers
17:45 Rosmorport’s Petropavlovsk Branch offers captain’s advisor services
17:26 First steel cut for HMS Belfast
16:32 LR to focus growth on maritime industry with expanded role and service offering
16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics