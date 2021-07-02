2021 July 2 11:08

HMM orders twelve 13,000 TEU containerships

HMM has signed newbuilding contracts with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries(HHI) for twelve 13,000 TEU container vessels, at a total cost of USD 1.57 billion.



Under the agreement, DSME and HHI will build six vessels, respectively, scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024. All ships will be installed with hybrid scrubbers and designed to be LNG-ready.



An HMM official said, “Our newly ordered containerships will be fitted with the latest energy-efficient technologies. We expect these ships to give us strong environmental credentials, as well as to provide us with the capacity and flexibility to get our customers’ cargo to the right place at the right time.”



South Korea based HMM is one of the world’s top ocean carriers operating a vast global network of 7 regional headquarters, 24 subsidiaries, 60 branch offices, 5 overseas offices and 3 container terminals around the world and a fleet of more than 100 state-of-art vessels. Since launching its first service with three VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) in 1976, HMM has substantially expanded into the world-class integrated logistics service provider by adding various types of vessels – container ships, bulk carriers, trampers, heavy lifts, and special product carriers – hence sharpening the competitive edge.