2021 July 1 16:41

IAPH2021: Sustainability Awards winners announced

Last Thursday, the winners of the 2021 World Ports Sustainability Awards were announced in seven categories which lead the way in this year’s initiatives to support the IAPH World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP). Winners are the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in the category ‘Resilient Digital Infrastructure’, the Port of Kaoshiung in the category ‘Resilient Physical Infrastructure’, the Port of Rotterdam in the category ‘Climate and Energy’, Hamburg Port Authority in the category ‘Community Outreach and Port City Dialogue – Social Dimension’, the Port of Açu in the category ‘Community Outreach & Port City Dialogue – Environmental Dimension’, the Port of Açu in the category ‘Health, Safety and Security’ and DP World in the category ‘Governance and Ethics’. This year, 64 projects were submitted by 37 IAPH member ports from 21 countries, the highest ever number of submissions since the Awards began. The quality of these submissions was also extremely high, leaving the international expert jury with a great deal of work to go over all the projects in detail and score on the parameters. The response from the online voting public was also encouraging, numbering 10,545 in total and whose 30% of the total points awarded did count when it came to calculating the winners. You can watch the Awards ceremony below.